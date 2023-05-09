As the writers’ strike braves on after completing one week, it’s important to listen to the voice of TV and film industry veterans in order to fully comprehend what’s at stake in the entertainment world and why writers’ demands are more urgent than ever. Game of Thrones creator and producer George R.R. Martin has been vocal about his support for the strike, and today the best-selling author and screenwriter wrote an extensive blog post in which he breaks down how studios are essentially killing the chain of production by refusing to offer proper employment to writers.

Martin refers to Not a Blog as his only official channel, and on his latest blog post he talked about his early years as a screenwriter during production of a TV series. Today, Martin is widely known for penning the novel series A Song of Ice and Fire, which spawned the creation HBO hit series Game of Thrones, House of the Dragon and all their upcoming spin-offs. But Martin has worked as a screenwriter for many years, and got his start on television by writing episodes for massively popular anthology series The Twilight Zone.

When writing about his experience on The Twilight Zone, Martin revealed that he was “so green” he would be invisible against a green screen. The writer uses his former lack of experience to explain how new writers were introduced to the TV world. Martin reveals that “no film school in the world” could have taught him as much as he learned on the Twilight Zone set, where he stayed for a season and a half. Martin then makes the point that the participation of a new writer during the production of a series is essential to form new and capable professionals.

Martin Explains How Writers Have Been Transformed Into Gig Workers

In the current model of production, series orders have been drastically reduced from 20+ episodes a season to ten, eight, and sometimes even six. This is what ended up creating the writing “mini-rooms,” in which new writers are hired to help flesh out a season, write the scripts, and then are let go and have to find another project. They have no participation and no say in any other part of production, which includes table reads, rehearsals, casting process, editing, or anything. Some writers don’t even get invited to the sets – and when they do, this is done as a courtesy and they only get to participate as an intern and with no pay.

According to Martin, mini-rooms are “abominations,” and the use of them “is not only wrong, it is incredibly short-sighted.” One of the demands from the WGA strike is that mini-rooms become no longer the norm, and that studios stop treating new and even experienced writers as disposable, as well as guaranteeing them a steadier source of income and letting them be part of a show that they helped create and develop.

