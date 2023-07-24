“Winter is coming” never seemed a more appropriate phrase to use now that A Song of Ice and Fire creator George R.R. Martin is starting to anticipate a long and hard strike for him and his fellow writers. The ongoing WGA strike got a new dimension after actors went on strike as well, but the author and screenwriter’s reports from what has been happening paint a grim future for those who work in the entertainment business.

On a new blog post – which he often writes to update fans on everything Game of Thrones-related – Martin underscores that AMPTP (the entity that represents Hollywood’s major studios) “did not move an inch” from its previous position of not negotiating fair payment for actors and writers, as well as the highly controversial topic of the use of AI in productions. In the post, Martin celebrates the unity in the writers’ and actors’ guilds, which have started a double strike that Hollywood hasn’t seen in decades. But the future seems bleak to him:

“[T]he studios are not even TALKING to us. All negotiations between AMPTP and the WGA shut down back in May when the strike started. It is hard to reach any agreement when the other side won’t even come to the table. I joined the WGA in 1986 and have been through several strikes with them. We made gains in all of them, but some issues are more important than others… and this year’s strike is the most important of my lifetime. An unnamed producer was quoted last week saying the AMPTP strategy was to stand fast until the writers started losing their homes and apartments, which gives you a hint of what we’re facing.”

Image via Respect Films

RELATED: This Is 'House of the Dragon's Biggest Plot Hole in Season 1

Martin adds that, due to the fact that studios seem to be willing to wait it out until writers are past their breaking point, “this strike will be long and bitter.” If the producer’s quote has any truth to it, that seems by design: The longer they wait, the worse off struggling writers will be, which might make them turn on each other and put pressure on the guild to accept any deal so that they can pay their bills. It’s a nefarious strategy but extremely common among companies that are the targets of any strike.

Good News For Winds of Winter Hopefuls

The good news for readers is: Since the strike doesn’t contemplate novel writers, Martin is authorized to continue working on The Winds of Winter. Fans of the Game of Thrones novel series have been waiting for the sixth installment in the A Song of Ice and Fire universe for twelve years, and the novel still lacks a publishing date. However, Martin promises he’s been working on it “almost every day” and “making steady progress,” but that’s the best we’ll get for the time being.

Despite all the chaos, Season 2 of House of the Dragon is still on track for a 2024 premiere.