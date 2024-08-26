George Sanders is one of the most underrated actors from Hollywood's Golden Age who gave unforgettable performances in several noteworthy classics, including Witness to Murder, Alfred Hitchcock's Rebecca, and All About Eve. Known for his dastardly cad characters and suave baritone voice, Sanders was born in Saint Petersburg, Russia and, while working at a British advertising agency, the company's secretary and future film star, Greer Garson, suggested that he take up acting. He started performing on the stage and, in 1936, he made his feature film debut in Lloyd's of London starring Tyrone Power, making him an instant success with American audiences.

Sanders established himself as a box office draw with the film series, The Saint, as the vigilante private eye, Simon Templar, and appearing in supporting roles such as Foreign Correspondent and The Lodger. In 1950, he took on his most famous role as drama critic, Addison DeWitt, in All About Eve, which earned him the Academy Award for Best Supporting Actor. He also provided the voice of the man-eating tiger, Shere Khan, in Walt Disney's The Jungle Book. With a career spanning over four decades, Sanders starred in a series of noteworthy films, but out of the actor's impeccable list of works, the following are by far his best.

10 'The Picture of Dorian Gray' (1945)

Directed by Albert Lewin

Image via MGM Studios

Based on Oscar Wilde's famous novel, The Picture of Dorian Gray features Sanders in the minor but crucial role of Lord Henry Wotton, who initially gives the young Dorian Gray the misconception about the true pleasures in life. Even though Sanders plays a bit part, he received top billing and his performance is darkly debonair with a hint of caddish wit. The film also features several other notable stars, including Donna Reed, Angela Lansbury, and Peter Lawford.

Even though The Portrait of Dorian Gray was a commercial failure, it's still considered to be a fitting adaptation of Wilde's famous novel and one of Sander's best performances. Despite its financial losses, The Picture of Dorian Gray received three Academy Award nominations, including Best Supporting Actress for Lansbury and Best Art Direction for a Black-and-White film, and went on to win the Oscar for Best Cinematography.

9 'The House of the Seven Gables' (1940)

Directed by Joe May

Close

Sanders and Vincent Price star as brothers at odds in the Gothic drama, The House of the Seven Gables, which is based on the 1851 novel written by Nathaniel Hawthorne. The movie centers around the Pycnheon family, who have supposedly been cursed for centuries and, as the patriarch of the family is close to death, he decides to sell their home to make up for their family's debt as well as hopefully end the curse. Unfortunately, the oldest son (Sanders) has other plans in mind, and, in an effort to keep the manor, he frames his brother (Price) for the murder of their father.

The House of the Seven Gables has a touch of the paranormal that sets it apart from other period pieces but just the right amount to avoid spoiling the film's dramatic tone. Sanders gives a devilish performance as a conniving, backstabbing louse who values fortune over family, ultimately setting him up for a fitting fate. At the time, both Sanders and Price were relatively unknown and their performances in The House of the Seven Gables significantly elevated their careers.

8 'The Lodger' (1944)

Directed by John Brahm

Image via 20th Century Studios

In the 1944 horror film, The Lodger, Sanders plays a Scotland Yard detective, John Warwick, who is investigating a series of brutal murders of young women. His investigation and the latest victim lead him to the inner circle of a young cabaret singer (Merle Obern) who is unaware that she is living under the same roof as the killer (Laird Creger) and has been marked as his next target.

The Lodger is based on the 1913 novel by the same name written by Marie Belloc Lowndes, which centers around the notorious serial killer, Jack the Ripper. The film is a spine-chilling melodrama with plenty of intensity and has been considered to be one of the best films about the infamous Ripper. While Creger is the main allure of this horror drama, Sanders gives an exceptional performance in another rare heroic role, effortlessly conforming to a respectable man of the law with a genial quality.

7 'The Saint in Palm Springs' (1941)

Directed by Jack Hively

Image via RKO Pictures

Sanders stars in The Saint in Palm Springs as the Robin Hood private eye, Simon Templar, also known as The Saint, who is tasked with traveling to Palm Springs to deliver valuable stamps to the niece (Wendy Barrie) of a recently murdered man. When he arrives, he quickly learns that someone else is after the stamps and is also willing to kill for them. With the help of a former partner (Paul Guilfoyle), Templar works around the clock to find the killer while also keeping the stamps in safe hands.

The Saint in Palm Springs is one of five movies featuring Sanders as the vigilante private investigator, who was created by author Leslie Charteris. The film follows an intricate mystery that also features a perfect balance of humor and mystery that keeps audiences entirely invested in the intriguing outcome. Sanders is without a doubt phenomenal as the elusive gumshoe who is as clever as he is suave, ultimately defining the on-screen persona of the famous literary character.

6 'Lured' (1947)

Directed by Douglas Sirk

Image via United Artists

Lured is a film noir starring Lucille Ball who plays an American dancer in London, Sandra Carpenter, and when her friend suddenly disappears, she learns that she may have fallen victim to a serial killer known as the Poet Killer. She agrees to help the detective (Charles Coburn)on the case, serving as bait to try and draw him out, but when Carpenter becomes engaged to a stage producer (Sanders), the plan takes an unexpected turn.

Sanders is charismatically sinister in the highly underrated film noir, Lured, giving a sensational performance alongside Ball, who is also phenomenal. The film did earn some criticism for its lack of intensity and seemingly lighthearted tone, but Lured still follows a meticulous mystery with a complex twist and incredible performances by the overall cast that make it a must-see. While it might not capture the ominous tone of a traditional noir, Sanders is at the top of his game, delivering a sinfully delicious performance.

5 'Foreign Correspondent' (1940)

Directed by Alfred Hitchcock

Image via United Artists

Sanders takes on a more heroic role in Alfred Hitchcock's spy thriller, Foreign Correspondent, as an English journalist, Scott Ffolliott, who helps an American crime reporter, John Jones (Joel McCrea), expose an underground ring of spies. Sanders' previous villainous roles add a bit of mystery to his character who might appear to have good intentions, but audiences have fallen victim to the actor's sophisticated charm and smooth, hypnotic voice before only to realize in the end that they've been conned.

Foreign Correspondent earned generally positive reviews and received six Academy Award nominations, including Best Screenplay, Best Picture, and Best Supporting Actor for Albert Bassermann. Like most of Hitchcock's films, Foreign Correspondent is full of suspenseful action with twists and turns that will have audiences guessing where the main characters' genuine allegiance lies throughout this espionage classic.

4 'Hangover Square' (1945)

Directed by John Brahm

Image via 20th Century Studios

Sanders stars in another lesser-known film noir, Hangover Square, as a doctor for Scotland Yard, Allen Middleton, who is approached by a famous composer, George Harvey Bone (Laird Creger), who believes he is responsible for a recent murder but has no memory of it. As more murders are committed, Middleton becomes more and more suspicious of Bone and, in a last-ditch effort, he tries to have the composer taken in before he can claim another victim.

Hangover Square is a melodrama noir based on the 1941 novel written by Patrick Hamilton and also stars Linda Darnell and Alan Napier. Even though the film was initially criticized for revealing Cregar's character to be a madman right off the bat, Hangover Square is still a solid film with an underlying mystery and fantastic performances by the entire cast, especially Sanders, who takes on another non-villainous role with incredible ease and poise.

3 'Witness to Murder' (1954)

Directed by Roy Rowland

Image via United Artists

Sanders stars with Barbara Stanwyck in the thrilling noir, Witness to Murder, which is a similar take on Hitchcock's classic, Rear Window, but with one major difference. Stanwyck plays a young woman, Cheryl Draper, who is convinced that she witnessed a murder committed by her neighbor, Albert Richter (Sanders). As she tries to convince the local authorities to no avail, Sanders learns of Draper and tries to have her committed through a series of mind games and tricks.

Sanders and Stanwyck engage in an intense game of cat and mouse, delivering performances that are full of tension and vulnerability. Ironically, Witness to Murder was released a month before Rear Window, and while Hitchcock's film was a box office hit, Witness to Murder still earned moderately positive reviews. Aside from a few plot holes, Witness to Murder builds enough excitement to excuse its minor flaws and, between its unusual spin on the classic murder mystery and Sanders' menacing performance, it's without a doubt a film with a guaranteed payoff.

2 'Rebecca' (1940)

Directed by Alfred Hitchcock

Image via United Artists

Sanders takes on the supporting role of Jack Favell in Hitchcock's first American film, Rebecca, which is an adaptation of Daphne du Maurier's 1938 novel by the same name. The film tells the story of a young woman (Joan Fontaine) who is wooed by a wealthy widow, Maxim de Winter (Laurence Olivier), and the two are quickly married. When the happy couple return to Maxim's home, Manderley, the new bride soon discovers that the death of the first Mrs. de Winter may not have been an accident.

Sanders appears more than mid-way through the film but makes an everlasting impression as the devilishly dashing Favell, who arrives just in time to stir the pot which is already piping hot between the newly-weds. Between his character's worldly innuendos and cheeky, boyish grin, Sanders delivers a fitting performance that is undoubtedly something to be admired. Rebecca was a massive hit and received eleven Academy Award nominations, including Best Director, Best Actor, and Best Actress. The film ended up winning two Oscars for Best Cinematography and Best Picture, marking Hitchcock's only win in the category.

1 'All About Eve' (1950)

Directed by Joseph L. Mankiewicz

Image via Warner Bros.

Sanders gives a tour de force performance in the timeless classic, All About Eve, as the sensually cruel and devious critic, Addison DeWitt, who is the underlying catalyst in this battle for stardom. The film follows a fading stage star, Margo Channing, played by Bette Davis, who takes an aspiring actress, Eve Harrington (Anne Baxter) under her wing only to realize she is a wolf in sheep's clothing.

Sanders is simply showstopping in All About Eve and was essentially born to play DeWitt, who is easily one of the greatest characters in cinematic history. He is genuine but ruthless, proving with much satisfaction to little Eve that she may know how to play the game, but Addison DeWitt is the one who invented it. All About Eve was a major success, earning a record fourteen Academy Award nominations, including Best Actress for both Davis and Baxter and Best Supporting Actress for Thelma Ritter and Celeste Holm. It went on to win six, most notably for Best Picture, Best Director, and Best Supporting Actor for Sanders.

