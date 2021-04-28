Paramount has just released the trailer for Georgetown, Christoph Waltz’s directorial debut. The film stars Waltz alongside Vanessa Redgrave and Annette Bening in the strange true story of a marriage, murder and deception. The film will arrive in select theaters on May 14 and will be available on Video-On-Demand starting May 18.

The trailer introduces Ulrich Mott (Waltz) as a fastidious and eccentric social climber, who woos and weds the aging Elsa Brecht (Redgrave), much to the chagrin of her adult daughter, Amanda (Bening). That premise, along with the light tone and bouncy music of the trailer, takes a sudden left turn when Elsa is murdered, and Ulrich becomes the prime suspect. Suddenly, Ulrich’s lies take on a much more sinister undertone.

Based on a New York Times Magazine article by Franklin Foer about Albrecht Muth and the bizarre web of lies uncovered during the investigation into the death of his elderly wife. Waltz has been attached to the project since it was first announced back in 2015, and it does feel like a good fit for the Inglourious Basterds actor. The trailer highlights Mott’s distinguishing qualities with some handy text — enigmatic, charismatic, tenacious, and charming — which aptly describes Waltz’s most memorable characters.

Waltz is also producing the film, along with Brett Ratner, John Cheng, David Gerson, Andrew Levitas and Brad Feinstein. The screenplay was written by David Auburn (Proof, The Lake House).

Georgetown will be released in select theaters May 14, and on Video-On-Demand and for purchase from Paramount Home Entertainment on Digital beginning May 18. Check out the trailer below.

And here’s the official synopsis:

GEORGETOWN stars Waltz, Academy Award® winner** Vanessa Redgrave (Julia) and Academy Award® nominee*** Annette Bening (American Beauty). In this thrilling true crime story filled with twists, turns, and political turmoil Waltz stars as Ulrich Mott, an eccentric and smooth-talking social climber who seems to have everyone in Washington, D.C. wrapped around his finger. But when his wealthy, well-connected and much older wife (Redgrave) turns up dead in their home, her daughter Amanda (Bening) suspects Ulrich may not be all that he seems as the police investigation begins to uncover a larger deception that goes far deeper than anyone ever imagined.

