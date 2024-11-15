It's their world now. Georgie & Mandy's First Marriage has been running for over a month now, and the sitcom which follows Montana Jordan and Emily Osment's eponymous young couple as they figure out how to raise a family together, has been gaining some traction. Set a few months after the Young Sheldon season finale, the sitcom welcomes many of the famous faces from the prequel series. However, characters and locations aren't the only things that have been reprised in Georgie & Mandy's First Marriage so far.

George Cooper Snr. (Lance Barber) had unexpectedly passed away in the Young Sheldon season finale, leaving behind whatever he owned, behind. Georgie & Mandy's First Marriage co-creator Steve Holland, has revealed that George's truck has served as a bit of continuity from the Young Sheldon to its successor. Speaking to TV Line, the showrunner confirmed that the truck Georgie has been driving so far, was the very same vehicle owned and driven by George Cooper Sr. throughout Young Sheldon. Holland said:

"There’s some real weight to that if viewers caught it. We didn’t really want to make it a big deal, but when Young Sheldon was ending and we were starting this show, the transportation department [at Warner Bros.] was asking us, ‘Do you want us to keep this truck or get rid of it?’ And we were, like, ‘No, we should definitely keep it.’ And it makes sense that Georgie would drive that truck. It’s his dad’s truck, and he has an emotional connection to it, so it just seemed like that was the right thing to do."

It's An Entirely New World for Those 'Young Sheldon' Characters

Just like any other family, the death of a beloved father has hit the Cooper family hard. While George's wife, Mary (Zoe Perry), has retreated to the comforts of religion to cope with her grief, their daughter, Missy (Reagan Revord), has embraced teenage rebellion as a medium of venting. This leaves Jordan's Georgie with the burden of picking up the slack for his family while managing his own emotional state. The pressure young Georgie is under has already manifested once before, and chances are it is only likely to build up even more.

Georgie, with the help of his wife, Mandy, has, in this week's episode, been able to organize their first Thanksgiving dinner since the passing of George Snr. It was a moving episode which saw the Coopers united in their grief as they tried to share a meal with George even in his absence. One person missing from the festivities was Sheldon (Iain Armitage) himself, who has begun college in Pasadena, California. The hope remains that Sheldon will appear in the sitcom at some point, and chances are we might get there, as CBS has called for a major expansion for Season 1.

