Several ways to scale a business include opening more locations or widening the customer base. Some businesses cater almost exclusively to one gender or another, which leaves out a significant portion of the population. McAllister Auto has more male clients than female ones, which puts them at a great disadvantage. Georgie and Mandy's Marriage Season 1, Episode 13, "McAllister Auto Loves the Ladies," is all about women. According to the logline below, Georgie (Montana Jordan) and Audrey (Rachel Bay Jones) put down their differences to take advantage of a golden opportunity and widen their customer base by being more appealing to women. However, Jim (Will Sasso) is not elated by the idea. CBS released a sneak peek of the March 6 episode, revealing numerous ideas the new duo has to scale up the business.

"Jim feels ganged up on when Georgie and Audrey make changes to the tire store, and Mandy helps Georgie navigate a fight between her parents."

Georgie and Audrey Form a Team in Georgie & Mandy's First Marriage Season 1, Episode 13

McAllister Auto can scare female customers just by existing. After researching women, Georgie enlists Audrey's help in feminizing the shop to make it more appealing to female clients. They add flowers at the front desk, but Jim is not thrilled. Georgie has been trying to increase his sales, which results in bigger commissions, and getting more clients is one way to achieve this goal. The video above shows the trio returning home from work. Audrey and Georgie's excitement at how much they stand to gain by appealing to female clients can't be contained.

"Just think about it: A Mother's Day sale, all moms get half off," Audrey says excitedly. Jim is not on board with the idea of losing money. "In the short term [we'd lose money], but you get clients who would come back," Georgie tries to show him the bigger picture. This team-up drives Jim nuts while Mandy (Emily Osment) can't believe they're getting along. Audrey even compliments Georgie after he makes a sale. "They really REALLY did [get along]," Jim says, worn out by this new duo.

Meanwhile, Connor (Dougie Baldwin) might have forgotten that he was supposed to order dinner. While this team-up between Georgie and Audrey might be great for the business, it brings more conflicts in Audrey and Jim's marriage as they stand on opposite sides. Jim might let Audrey get away with a lot, but when it comes to the family's business, he doesn't mess around. Will this end Audrey and Georgie's vision before it's been actualized just to keep peace at home?

Tune in to CBS on Thursday, March 6 to watch "McAllister Auto Loves the Ladies" and see how everything plays out. Catch up with past episodes on Paramount+ in the US.