Mandy and her mother attempt to get along in the latest preview for the upcoming Georgie & Mandy's First Marriage episode, "An Old Mustang." Played by Emily Osment and Rachel Bay Jones, the mother-daughter duo attempt to coordinate when planning for Cee Cee's nursery. But, as seen in the show and its predecessor, Young Sheldon, the two can't seem to work together without fighting.

The preview for the upcoming episode was shared on Osment's Instagram account. The two clash on ideas for what should be featured in Cee Cee's room as Audrey wants something more traditional and feminine, while Mandy has some progressive ideas. Images for the upcoming episode were also shared on social media, with one of them featuring Cee Cee interrupting Mandy and Georgie (Montana Jordan) since they all share the same room. Meanwhile, there are other photos, featuring Jim McAllister (Will Sasso) at work, and Audrey and Mandy attempting to work together in the new room.

The official synopsis for "An Old Mustang" was released a few days ago, and it reads: "Georgie worries that he's leaving Connor out of his new project with Jim; Mandy and Audrey struggle to decorate CeeCee's nursery without fighting." The episode is set to air tonight, December 12 before it makes its way to Paramount+.

Mandy and Audrey McAllister Have a Complicated Relationship Since ‘Young Sheldon'

Mandy and Audrey were first introduced in Young Sheldon, and it was shown that the two don't always get along. They tend to disagree on ideas, and it doesn't help that Audrey's persistence also clashes with the Cooper family. There were moments when Mandy almost cut ties with her mother. Some notable moments include Audrey almost missing out on her daughter's wedding in a town hall during the 7th season of Young Sheldon, and the first episode of Georgie & Mandy featuring the young couple moving out to a cheap house near a railway station.

But despite all the fighting and conflicts, there is still love in this complex mother-daughter relationship. She allows Georgie to invite his family to Thanksgiving following the death of his father. And while she isn't okay with the idea initially, she agrees to give Mandy's young husband a job to work in her father's shop.

Georgie & Mandy's First Marriage airs on CBS at 8 p.m. ET, with episodes available to stream on Paramount+. Follow Collider to keep up to date with the latest updates. You can watch the sneak peek via Osment's Instagram below.

