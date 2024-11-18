The passing of the Cooper family patriarch, George Cooper Snr. (Lance Barber) helped bring the seven-season run of Young Sheldon to an emotional end and has since loomed large over proceedings in the prequel's successor show, Georgie & Mandy's First Marriage. Last week's episode, titled, "Thanksgiving," brought the grief felt by the Coopers into focus, with the core family sharing a Thanksgiving meal at George's graveside. George's death was heartbreaking to watch but was necessary in keeping with previously established lore from original series The Big Bang Theory. However, executive producer Steve Holland has shared that there is a way that might see Barber return to his beloved role.

Given that Georgie & Mandy's First Marriage is primarily his show alongside his wife, Mandy, Georgie's (Montana Jordan) grief for his father has been quite central to the story so far. Holland, while speaking with TV Line, floated the idea of George Snr. returning, perhaps through a dream. The producer articulated his plans, saying:

"I mean, I think it depends. We would never want to undo anything. We’re incredibly proud of the Young Sheldon finale. But if we found the right way to do it…? I mean, Chuck [Lorre] has talked about how he lost his father many, many years ago, but he still dreams about him 30 years later. So, if we found the right sort of emotional reason for Georgie, and it didn’t just feel like a stunt — like, here’s George Sr. crawling his way out of the grave — and we treated it respectfully, it would be great to have Lance back on."

George Snr. Lives On in 'Georgie & Mandy's First Marriage'

Image via Troy Harvey/CBS

George's absence has made Georgie's life a lot more difficult. Already a 19-year-old with a daughter and wife, he is laden with coping with the loss of his father, his rebellious teenage sister, and a grieving mother. Beyond all the issues Georgie has had to deal with, his father did help him somewhat with his mobility problems. "There’s some real weight to that if viewers caught it," Holland said previously of Georgie now driving his father's truck.

"We didn’t really want to make it a big deal, but when Young Sheldon was ending, and we were starting this show, the transportation department [at Warner Bros.] was asking us, ‘Do you want us to keep this truck or get rid of it?’ And we were, like, ‘No, we should definitely keep it.’ And it makes sense that Georgie would drive that truck. It’s his dad’s truck, and he has an emotional connection to it, so it just seemed like that was the right thing to do."

So far, Georgie & Mandy's First Marriage has featured guest appearances from Young Sheldon regulars like Zoe Perry, Raegan Revord, Annie Potts, and Craig T. Nelson. The show also sees the return of Emily Osment, Will Sasso, and Rachel Bay Jones, as series regulars, with Dougie Baldwin making up the ensemble cast. The show seems to be performing well and CBS seems to agree as the network has given the show a full first-season order.

Georgie & Mandy's First Marriage airs on Thursdays on CBS and is available to stream on Paramount+.

Georgie & Mandy's First Marriage The show begins with Georgie and Mandy, who met during Young Sheldon's fifth season and later had a daughter named Constance. Despite their unconventional relationship and age difference, they settled down and now face new challenges together. The series will explore their home life, interactions with family members, and the struggles and triumphs of young marriage​. Release Date October 17, 2024 Cast Montana Jordan , Emily Osment , Will Sasso , Rachel Bay Jones , Dougie Baldwin , Jessie Prez , Zoe Perry , Annie Potts Main Genre Comedy Seasons 1 Creator(s) Chuck Lorre , Steven Molaro , Steve Holland Franchise(s) The Big Bang Theory Character(s) Georgie Cooper , Mandy McAllister , Jim McAllister , Audrey McAllister , Conner , Ruben , Mary Cooper , Connie Tucker Expand

WATCH ON PARAMOUNT+