The Big Picture The joy of the Cooper family continues with a spinoff premiering October 17 on CBS.

Georgie & Mandy's First Marriage will focus on adulting, parenting, and marriage in Texas.

The upcoming series picks up two months after Young Sheldon, with character growth.

Some characters live forever. Or at least we hope they do. Young Sheldon might have ended its seven-season run, but the joy the Cooper family brought to our screens continues to loom large. Thankfully, we will get to see some of them return this fall when the upcoming spinoff series, Georgie & Mandy's First Marriage premieres October 17 on CBS. This time around, Georgie Cooper (Montana Jordan) and his spouse, Mandy (Emily Osment) will take center stage as the character of Sheldon Cooper recedes into the background...for now. Filming on the new show is currently underway, and that means the occasional barrage of behind-the-scenes images we all love to see. These new images feature a host of stars from Young Sheldon, including some not yet attached to the spinoff.

Making a post on her Instagram account, Raegan Revord, who starred as Missy Cooper in Young Sheldon, shared a carousel of images that features the spinoff's leads in Jordan and Osment. Will Sasso and Rachel Bay Jones who will be reprising their roles as Mandy's parents, Jim and Audrey McAllister, were also featured in the images, as was Annie Potts who plays Meemaw. Revord's post was captioned, "Georgie and Mandy’s First Marriage first taping. Loved seeing so many of my YS family." Confirming that the upcoming spinoff had taped its pilot episode on Tuesday. Revord wasn't the only one in on the action. Her on-screen twin, Iain Armitage was also present as well, who shared an image of himself on set while praising the work being done. Billy Sparks' mother, Brenda (Melissa Peterman), was also in attendance.

Georgie & Mandy’s First Marriage follows the titular couple “as they raise their young family in Texas while navigating the challenges of adulthood, parenting and marriage,” according to the official logline. Potts and Zoe Perry are set to reprise their roles in the show's piolt episode, while Revord will return as Missy in episode 2. The series has also set out to fill out its cast by adding Dougie Baldwin as Connor McAllister, Mandy's brother, and casting Jessie Prez as Ruben, a long-term employee at the McAllister tire store.

What's The Timeline For The Upcoming Series?

When Young Sheldon ended, it left the Cooper family split. Sheldon heads off to college in Pasadena, Georgie is married, while Mary and Missy are left all alone in the aftermath of the death of George Cooper Snr. (Lance Barber). All these events will be pretty fresh in the minds of these characters when Georgie & Mandy’s First Marriage premieres as the show kicks off just a couple of months into the future. "You're going to find them two months after Young Sheldon ended," Montana said regarding the upcoming spinoff's timeline. "They're still mourning the loss of, you know, George [Sr.] dying and all that and so you're going to get to see Georgie become the man of the household."

Georgie & Mandy’s First Marriage will premiere on October 17 on CBS. Check out the images above. Stay tuned to Collider for more updates on the show.

Young Sheldon 8 10 This television series is a prequel to a popular sitcom, focusing on the childhood of a gifted young boy in East Texas. Navigating school and family life with a unique intellect far beyond his years, it humorously explores his early endeavors to be understood by his conventional family and classmates. Release Date September 25, 2017 Creator Chuck Lorre & Steven Molaro Cast Jim Parsons Annie Potts , Iain Armitage , Wallace Shawn Main Genre Comedy Seasons 7 Network CBS Expand

