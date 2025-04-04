Season 1 of Georgie & Mandy's First Marriage is about to end very soon, and we get a glimpse of how this Big Bang Theory spin-off will end. Ugly Betty star, Christopher Gorham, revealed that he's going to appear in the show, and apparently, his role will cause friction for this young couple. This Young Sheldon sequel showed how Georgie (Montana Jordan) and Mandy (Emily Osment) were able to grow their relationship whilst dealing with family drama. But it seems the show's finale will test their foundation as a couple.

According to TVLine, Gorham will play a character named Scott. He's described as "Mandy's new boss whose romantic history with her starts to complicate her life." The actor shared some behind-the-scenes photos on his Instagram page, revealing that the show has wrapped up and that he enjoyed the company of the cast and crew. The behind-the-scenes photo also featured the appearance of Zoe Perry, hinting that Georgie's mother, Mary Cooper, may appear in the finale.

Georgie & Mandy's First Marriage will air its final episode on May 15, 2025, and it was reported that the final two episodes will be aired back-to-back. While the title for the finale is still shrouded in mystery, TVLine shared the logline of the Season 1 finale, which reads, "Georgie panics when he learns that Jim is considering selling the tire store to his rival… and Mandy's forced to confront a long-running lie."

Will 'Georgie & Mandy's First Marriage' Get A Season 2?

Ever since Young Sheldon's success, Georgie & Mandy's First Marriage is set to follow suit. While it has yet to be nominated for awards, it currently receives a high critics' score of 89% and an average audience score of 63% on Rotten Tomatoes. Additionally, CBS ordered the complete Season treatment for the sitcom, giving it a total of 22 episodes.

Fortunately, the show is set to return for a second season. It was reported that CBS renewed Georgie & Mandy following its success and high viewership numbers. As of this writing, it's still unknown when the show will return or when production on the next installment will begin. But one thing's for sure: Georgie & Mandy's First Marriage and the rest of the Big Bang Theory spin-offs have been a complete success so far that there is now another one in the works.

Georige & Mandy's First Marriage airs new episodes every Thursday on CBS. You can stream previous episodes on Paramount+. Follow Collider to keep up to date with the latest updates.