Much has changed in East Texas. Sheldon Cooper is now resident in Pasadena and Young Sheldon is at an end. But be of good cheer, the Cooper family will remain onscreen with the upcoming spinoff series, Georgie & Mandy’s First Marriage. Excitingly, the series is set to arrive at CBS later in this year, with production already on the way. Young Sheldon alums, Zoe Perry, who plays Mary Cooper, Annie Potts, who portrays Meemaw, and Raegan Revord, who stars as Missy Cooper have recently been tapped to appear in the new series.

While confirming the casting news, executive producer Steve Molaro, went a step further to reveal which episodes of Georgie & Mandy's First Marriage the returning stars will most likely feature in. Speaking to TVLine, Molaro reveals, “Zoe and Annie are in the first episode, and Raegan will be in the second episode.” The decision to bring the Coopers back so early in the series might be tied into the upcoming show's timeline. When Georgie & Mandy's First Marriage premieres, it will be picking up just a couple of months after the events of the Young Sheldon series finale. "You're going to find them two months after Young Sheldon ended," Montana Jordan who plays Georgie Cooper confirms in a recent interview. "They're still mourning the loss of, you know, George [Sr.] dying and all that and so you're going to get to see Georgie become the man of the household."

Family Holidays Are Perfect For Reunions

Bringing in the Coopers so early might indicate that the family is still reeling from the passing of George Cooper (Lance Barber), and there is a need to lean on one another going forward. It opens up the possibility of future returns as well including one for Iain Armitage's Sheldon. While discussing the possibility of future cameos, and the prospective return of Shelly, executive producer Steve Holland reveals that the Coopers remain a family, and family holiday episodes might offer the perfect opportunity for a reunion. He said:

“Like we’ve always said, this is a world where this family exists and can be a part of this world. We love all these actors. Sheldon is in Pasadena going to school, but I think for a Christmas or a Thanksgiving [episode], we would love to have him stop by. This is a world where these actors can keep coming and playing. We don’t want to make it a ‘guest star of the week’ thing, but they’re a part of this world.”

Georgie & Mandy's First Marriage premieres later this year on October 17 on CBS. The series will follow the recently wedded couple of Montana's Georgie and Emily Osment's Mandy as they “raise their young family in Texas while navigating the challenges of adulthood, parenting and marriage,” according to the official logline. Young Sheldon recurring stars, Will Sasso and Rachel Bay Jones, will reprise their roles as Mandy’s parents, Jim and Audrey, coming on board as series regulars.

