Georgie & Mandy's First Marriage Season 1, Episode 5, brings together the Coopers and the McAllisters for a celebration as Thanksgiving arrives. The November 11 episode brings back several characters from Young Sheldon as Georgie's family visits his new family to make new traditions. The episode features appearances from several Young Sheldon cast members, but not everyone makes it. Sheldon is still at Caltech and seems content there as he doesn't return to Texas for Thanksgiving. George Senior tragically passed away in the prequel series, but he won't be left out of the celebration, according to new images from the episode.

In the early episodes of the season, Georgie was trying to balance a lot, and when it became too much, he visited his father's grave to unburden his heart. He even took Missy at one point. This is the first Thanksgiving the Coopers are celebrating without George. The episode's official logline teases some struggles as the reality of losing his father leers its head in again, and Georgie's wife steps in. "Mandy struggles to get Georgie’s family to join him for his first Thanksgiving without his dad," reads the short logline.

Georgie, Missy, and Mary Visit George's Grave in 'George & Mandy's First Marriage' Season 1, Episode 5.

The image above shows the Coopers visiting George Senior's grave. They make it a picnic as Georgie, Mary, and Missy sit on a red cloth and face George's headstone. Sheldon is absent because it was confirmed that the character won't appear in the episode and potentially many other family reunions. Executive producer Steve Holland previously previewed this decision and revealed that there simply was not something compelling enough to warrant pulling Sheldon from Caltech. This is also in line with the established canon where Sheldon didn't visit home much after his father died, and he went to college. Holland talked about that, saying,

"Sheldon is in California now, so if Sheldon is coming into the story, there has to be a bigger reason for it. If we can find a story where he is used to inform our characters, then that’s great. But we also know from Big Bang, in that [Season 11] discussion with Adult Georgie, that Sheldon didn’t come home a lot. He left and didn’t come [back] much, and Georgie was left to pick up the brunt of the family baggage.”

However, viewers will reunite with Meemaw, who first appeared in the series premiere, and she brings Dale with her. Some BTS images also tease the return of Pastor Jeff, Mary's spiritual advisor. It is currently unclear when or why Pastor Jeff appears.

