Georgie & Mandy's First Marriage may be celebrating the beginning of its run on CBS, but for the character of Georgie Cooper (Montana Jordan), this marks a pivotal turning point in the beloved character’s life. Picking up immediately after the ending of Young Sheldon, the new sitcom will follow Georgie and his new wife Mandy (Emily Osment) as they try to raise their infant daughter CeCe while living under the roof of Mandy’s parents, Jim and Audrey McCalister (Will Sasso and Rachel Bay Jones).

Life is going to be extremely difficult for Georgie as he takes the next steps into early adulthood, but you wouldn’t know it by his reactions. Strapping on a humble, can-do, attitude, Georgie channels his best Ted Lasso Jr. in the face of doubt, pessimism, and grief. Granted, Georgie’s not taping the word "Believe" over the tire shop doorway, but it’s that same cheery disposition in the face of incredible odds that will elevate the sitcom into the heartwarming underdog story it’s destined to be.

'Georgie & Mandy's First Marriage' Marks a Rough Time for the Coopers

A hero’s victory is best measured by how much suffering they’re forced to endure, and in the case of Georgie, his victory has no choice but to be vast. It’s a dark time for the Cooper clan; Georgie’s father, George Sr. (Lance Barber) has died from a heart attack, sending mother Mary (Zoe Perry) to find an over-abundance of solace in her Christian faith. Further fracturing the Coopers is Sheldon’s (Iain Armitage) departure to Caltech, leaving Georgie’s younger sister Missy (Raegan Revord) to start her first year of high school essentially alone in an empty house. Fans of The Big Bang Theory know that Georgie stays to help his family through their difficult times, but it’s hard to imagine that the new father has enough bandwidth to give his mother and sister the assistance they need.

Georgie has — within an incredibly brief window of time — lost the support system of his mother and father, and his new environment is not exactly a source of comfort. The first episode of Georgie & Mandy's First Marriage sees the young father receive hostility from his recently acquired mother-in-law, even as he makes her breakfast. Attempts at befriending a new co-worker, Ruben (Jessie Prez), lead to accusations Georgie doesn’t deserve the job he has. Only his father-in-law, Jim, sees the potential in Georgie, speaking for the audience with words of encouragement. Much like longtime viewers of Young Sheldon, Jim has noticed Georgie’s humble and sweet-natured integrity.

Georgie’s Growth Wasn’t Overnight, but It Was Fast

There are hints of Georgie’s noble character throughout the run of Young Sheldon, as he was always a child forced to grow up too fast. The stress of having a gifted child in Sheldon required a deeper amount of attention from parents, George and Mary, and often, young Georgie acted as a surrogate parent to his siblings. It was Georgie who counseled Missy about first dates or attempted to give Sheldon real-world coping skills. He was even a caretaker to his mother by bringing her soup after a fight with George (it didn’t matter if the soup was edible). Georgie had always taken responsibility for his family, even going as far as driving his brother and sister to the hospital to visit their dad when he didn’t have a license and could barely see over the wheel.

A defining moment in his life was Georgie dropping out of high school to work full-time. On surface level, it appeared an impulsive decision, but it was Georgie learning how he best works in the world – finding the skills that make him special. It may not have been the academic way, or more pointedly, the Sheldon way, but it’s Georgie taking on the world on his terms. By the time he finds out he’s going to be a father, Georgie is already an adult in a teenager’s body. But while an adult is riddled with doubt, or scars from dreams that didn’t materialize, George has the kind of optimism that comes from being young enough only to see the possibilities that lie ahead.

Georgie Grows Up Quicker Than Anyone Should

Georgie’s new mother-in-law may be a tough nut to crack for the future Dr. Tire, but she won’t be the first person he’s had to win over. When Georgie told his future wife that he was 17, not 21, she quickly didn’t want any further interactions with the teen, especially after finding out she was pregnant. It was an understandable response — what 17-year-old would have the ability to shoulder the responsibilities and maturity required for fatherhood? It’s hard enough to just get a 17-year-old boy to take a shower. But determined to show his support, Georgie faced repeated rejection from Mandy until she saw that, regardless of what happened between them romantically, Georgie would be there as an involved father.

However, there was one person whose approval meant the most to Georgie: his dad. Georgie’s relationship with his father was a contentious one, and often they didn’t see eye to eye — the curse of being too similar. George Sr. was angry when Georgie quit football, disappointed when Georgie dropped out of high school, and worried when Georgie said he had gotten someone pregnant. But it was through those choices and how Georgie handled the consequences of each, that eventually opened George Sr’s eyes to the man his son was becoming. As George Sr. says to his son, “Well, I’ll give you one thing. You’ve got confidence. You get a second thing, you’ll be unstoppable.” It’s one of the last things George would say to his son before he dies.

Georgie will likely run into more people who doubt him, but as with everyone else, they won’t be expecting his secret weapons, his optimism, and his determination. As Georgie says to Jim in the first episode of Georgie & Mandy's First Marriage, “I like it when people underestimate me. Gives me an edge.” Georgie has often been referred to as dumb, but that was never the truth. Intelligence comes in many shapes and forms, and it’s the less obvious brilliance that makes a story worth telling; a story worth rooting for. As for the future, Georgie’s back is firmly against the wall, and without his father George to pass on advice, Georgie is armed with nothing but the faith that everything will work out in his favor. Now, he will succeed, because The Big Bang Theory tells us — even if he doesn’t have a reason to believe that just quite yet.

Georgie & Mandy's First Marriage airs Thursdays on CBS and is available the next day on Paramount+ in the U.S.

