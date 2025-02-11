It's time for family photos with the McAllisters. Ahead of this week's episode of Georgie & Mandy's First Marriage, Collider can exclusively share a set of new images that show Georgie (Montana Jordan), Mandy (Emily Osment), CeeCee, and the rest gathered around for 90s-style portraits looking like one big happy unit and having a little fun in the process. However, a special guest is joining them and reprising her Young Sheldon role in their little picture — Zoe Perry. The cheerful get-together doesn't mean that everyone's going to get along just fine though. Titled "A House Divided," Episode 10 will see Mandy forced to choose sides amid a battle between two moms over the set of photos.

This week, Georgie & Mandy's First Marriage will welcome back Perry once more as Georgie's mom, Mary, who last visited during Thanksgiving. As the episode sneak peeks have teased, her latest appearance sparks an all-out war with Mandy's mom Audrey (Rachel Bay Jones) after Mary discovers that she's been left out of CeeCee's "my first photo album." To this point, the Cooper family matriarch has managed to maintain a cordial relationship with Mandy's parents, but being essentially cut out of part of her granddaughter's life was a slight she couldn't ignore. Both Mandy and Georgie take sides between the women, though they instead support each other's mom's side rather than their own. It all blows up into one big fight that will further test Georgie and Mandy's already fraught marriage and leave the former sleeping on the couch for a few nights.

Perry won't be the only Young Sheldon alum stopping by for a visit in the upcoming episode. Pastor Jeff, played by Matt Hobby, will be spreading the faith to Georgie & Mandy after being pulled into the conflict between Mary and Audrey as a mediator. He'll try to bring a more faith-based approach to counseling to de-escalate the argument, but with everybody stuck in their ways, he'll have his work cut out for him. Series co-creator Steve Holland spoke to TV Line recently about why they decided to call the hypocritical priest back and how the upcoming episode lets them finally explore the concept and ramifications of Georgie and Mandy's mothers fighting, saying:

“Mary and Audrey butt heads, they don’t see eye to eye, and that’s a fun thing we haven’t gotten to explore. To put them head to head… felt like a really fun episode to do — and when we were breaking that story, it also seemed like a great chance to bring Matt Hobby back. It was so much fun to have him, and so much fun to put [those characters] in front of an audience and get a little Pastor Jeff sprinkled in our lives again.”

'Georgie & Mandy's First Marriage' Isn't Done Bringing Back 'Young Sheldon' Characters

Close

Even as Georgie & Mandy has branched out to introduce new characters for viewers to fall in love with, the Holland and Chuck Lorre-created show has assured time and again that it won't forget its roots. Holland has previously confirmed that the show plans to continue bringing back the Young Sheldon cast and demonstrating their evolution, writing some of the untold history from the Cooper family and further linking the shows up with The Big Bang Theory. The team has shown they're not afraid to get a little creative too, as was the case with bringing back George Cooper Sr. (Lance Barber) after his death. With the reintroduction of Pastor Jeff, the door is open for other recurring favorites to pop in and join the cast which also features Will Sasso, Dougie Baldwin, and Jessie Prez.

Georgie & Mandy's First Marriage airs on CBS at 8 p.m. ET. Check out the exclusive images in the gallery above.