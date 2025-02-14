Since the end of Young Sheldon, some of its cast have since transitioned into bringing to life Georgie & Mandy's First Marriage. Chief among them being Mandy (Emily Osment), Georgie (Montana Jordan), Audrey (Rachel Bay Jones) and Jim (Will Sasso). While Audrey and Georgie's relationship has never been great, Jim and his son-in-law have always seemed to get along nicely. Until now at least. Georgie & Mandy's First Marriage Season 1, Episode 11, "Working for the Enemy," will see Jim and Georgie endure their first proper feud. The official logline for the episode reads:

"Audrey's past rears its head when Georgie leaves the tire store to work for Fred Fagenbacher (Matt Letscher), Jim's longtime nemesis; Mandy struggles to keep peace in the house."

Jim Endures a Stinging Betrayal From Georgie

A newly released sneak peek teases the upcoming episode and how the McAlisters and Coopers might fare. The clip begins with a narrator highlighting the awkwardness of marriage. A family dinner scene then shows highlights that, as everyone on the table, except Mandy, don't seem to want to be there. Jim's hefty drop of his beer bottle on the table, Audrey's uncomfortable facial expression, and Georgie's clear exasperation at something Jim says, truly captures the mood. Mandy is clearly trying to keep the peace within the house. However, when she calls her father and Georgie "stubborn idiots," Georgie takes exception to her referring to her old man like that.

For the second episode running, Mandy is set to be the voice of reason. Whether she will be successful this time remains to be seen, as the exact nature of this family disagreement isn't entirely clear. Georgie's decision to leave McAlister Auto and work for the competition might have something to do with better wages, and one can understand why Jim might feel betrayed. However, exactly how that ties into Audrey's past and this Fred Fagenbacher, who is Jim's longtime nemesis, will be worth watching. Was he perhaps Audrey's lover in the past?

Georgie lost his father at the very end of Young Sheldon. An unexpected event that threw all the Cooper family into deep mourning. The pain of that incident is one that Georgie has carried into the ongoing spin-off, with Jim, his father-in-law, stepping in, sometimes, unplanned, to be a father figure for the young man. With George Cooper (Lance Barber), it is important that Georgie has a man with whom he can share some of the burdens that fatherhood and marriage will toss his way. Executive producer Steve Holland, recently discussed the dynamic between the pair and some complications they might face. Step forward Fred Fagenbacher. "Georgie’s father-in-law and George Sr. have similarities. We’ve seen Georgie embrace his father-in-law more like a father," Holland explained. Adding, "[Georgie] had that sweet moment where he hugged [Jim] and said, “You remind me of my dad.” There are some interesting complications to explore."

Georgie & Mandy's First Marriage, returns next Thursday on CBS with "Working for the Enemy." Tune in to CBS on Thursdays at 8 p.m. ET to watch new episodes of Georgie & Mandy's First Marriage and catch up on Paramount+.