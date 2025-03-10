Meemaw (Annie Potts) is back to Georgie & Mandy's First Marriage and is working on something law enforcement would have an opinion about. According to the logline below for the March 13 episode, Connie runs an illegal betting operation, not falling far from her previous venture. In Georgie & Mandy's First Marriage Season 1, Episode 14, "A Sportsbook and a Breakup," Mandy (Emily Osment) wants in on Meemaw's new money-making scheme if she's to keep the secret from Meemaw's boyfriend, Dale (Craig T. Nelson). CBS released a sneak peek of the episode in which Meemaw tries to boost her new hustle by keeping an ear to the ground to learn as much as she can about upcoming games, but she fails to be subtle.

"Mandy finds out Meemaw runs an illegal sportsbook and decides she wants in on the action. Meanwhile, Georgie (Montana Jordan) struggles to keep Mandy’s new job a secret."

Meemaw Tries to Get Information from Coach Wilkins in 'Georgie & Mandy's First Marriage' Season 1, Episode 14

"I'm sure glad we got the chance to catch up, coach," Connie tells the Medford High School football coach in the video above. "Me too," the coach concurs. One would think they're long-time best friends who have not seen each other in a while, and Wilkins (Doc Farrow) admits it's a surprise hearing from Meemaw. They don't have anything in common so Meemaw tries to use the only thing she can to keep the conversation going. "You and George (Lance Barber) were close. Me and George were close. No reason you and I can't be close," she says.

"So, how's that team of yours looking for Friday night?" Meemaw says soon after, betraying her real reason for this "catch up." Wilkins is positive about the team's chances. "Any injuries? Anybody not making grades? Any bad breakup?" Meemaw says, fishing for information that would indicate any weakness in the team so that she can maximize profits in her bets. Wilkins is confused because one minute they were talking about George and the next they're discussing his team. "It's been tough without George," he admits. "I know it has," Meemaw says, adding, "That kicker of yours has been a little off. What's happening there?"

Wilkins sees the meeting for what it is and refuses to divulge any information. He decides to leave, bidding Meemaw goodbye. "We can still talk about George. What do you think he'd think your chances are?" she throws her final Hail Mary, but Wilkins is uninterested. Mandy, who has been circling the table, joins Meemaw and inquires how the meeting went. "He's worried about losing his job. Big baby," Meemaw says.

Will Connie succeed in keeping her new business a secret from Dale? Tune in to CBS on Thursday, March 13, to watch the episode and find out.