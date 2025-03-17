The Young Sheldon sequel series might be about Georgie (Montana Jordan) and Mandy (Emily Osment), but it also features other characters. Some, like Mandy's brother Connor (Dougie Baldwin), have been underexplored, but this is about to change. Georgie & Mandy's First Marriage Season 1, Episode 15, "Goddess of the Music Store," focuses on him. Despite his family misunderstanding him, Connor has an ear for sounds and music. According to the logline below, a trip to one of his favorite places introduces him to someone who catches his fancy. Kara Arena plays Chloe, Connor's new crush. CBS released images from the April 3 episode, previewing Connor's attempts to impress his crush by seeking advice from his brother-in-law.

"Georgie helps Connor impress his new crush, while Mandy, Audrey and Jim struggle to butt out of Connor’s love life."

Connor Gets Significant Focus on Georgie & Mandy's First Marriage Season 1, Episode 15