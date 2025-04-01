Georgie & Mandy's First Marriage is set to return from its spring hiatus, and previews for the next episode have been released. "Goddess of the Music Store" is the 15th episode in this Big Bang Theory spin-off, showcasing Georgie (Montana Jordan) bonding with Mandy's brother, Connor (Dougie Baldwin). Images for this upcoming episode were released last month and will air on CBS this Thursday.

Three promo videos were released in preparation for the show's return. The first shows Connor asking Georgie for advice, as he doesn't know if the lady he has a crush on is being nice for the sake of her job working in a music store. The following clips show the rest of McAllister's household finding out about Connor's crush and their attempts not to be too nosy about it. Unfortunately, Audrey (Rachel Bay Jones) can't accept that her son is growing up and wants some privacy.

"Goddess of the Music Store" teased another bonding moment between the in-laws ever since Georgie joined the family. In addition, it brings this family member back to the spotlight has he's usually in the side story in the background. Connor first appeared in Young Sheldon in Season Six, but at the time, he was played by a different actor named Joseph Apollonio. At first, Connor and Georgie had nothing in common, but that eventually changed when Georgie & Mandy's First Marriage was released.

What is 'Georgie & Mandy's First Marriage' About?

Georgie & Mandy's First Marriage is the second spin-off to The Big Bang Theory. It follows Georgie Cooper and Mandy McAllister (Emily Osment) as they navigate parenthood at a young age while also trying to get along with Mandy's parents. The show features guest appearances from former Young Sheldon cast members, except for Iain Armitage, who played a young Sheldon Cooper.

So far, the show has been a success, receiving a high critics' score of 89% and an average audience score of 63% on Rotten Tomatoes. But unlike its predecessor, it has yet to receive any nominations for any awards. Fortunately, it was confirmed that the show is being renewed for a second season and that it received the full-season treatment following its initial success.

Georgie & Mandy's First Marriage returns to CBS on April 3, 2025. Meanwhile, previous episodes are available to stream on Paramount+. Follow Collider to keep up to date with the latest updates. You can watch the promo above.