There is trouble in paradise again, as the young couple debate having another baby in the latest images for Georgie & Mandy's First Marriage. Episode 16, titled "Baby Fight," will air after the show's Spring hiatus, and it seems the parents of Georgie (Montana Jordan) and Mandy (Emily Osment) will attempt to sort this situation out despite their children wanting them not to get involved.

According to the episode's official synopsis, "Baby Fight" will have the young couple "worry they're not on the same page when they disagree about having another kid, and Mary, Jim, and Audrey struggle to stay out of it." Images feature the return of Mary Cooper (Zoe Perry), who has appeared in a handful of episodes throughout season one as a guest character. It seems that she and Pastor Jeff (Matt Hobby) will attempt to talk to Georgie about the situation.

Georgie & Mandy's First Marriage will be having its first spring hiatus, taking a three-week break before more episodes return to air with episode 15, "Goddess of the Music Store." This is the second time this Big Bang Theory spin-off has taken a break, as it had its winter break back in December.

Will 'Georgie & Mandy's First Marriage' Get A Second Season?