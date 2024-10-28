In Georgie & Mandy's First Marriage Season 1, Episode 3, "Secrets, Lies, and a Chunk of Change," Mandy finds a new job as a waitress to help pay off her debt when Georgie learns that she has thousands of dollars worth of credit card debt. CBS has released some new sneak peeks from this week's episode airing on Thursday, October 31, which finds Georgie trying to contend with his wife's past and some of her, more or less reckless decisions when she was younger. Per the logline below, Mandy's secret shakes up the couple's life, leading to a decision for Mandy to go back to work.

"Georgie digs into Mandy’s past when he discovers she’s been hiding thousands of dollars of debt. Meanwhile, Mandy tries to right her wrongs by going back to work."

Georgie & Mandy Learn About Credit Card Debt

The sneak peeks above reveal that Mandy haphazardly took credit cards from whoever could offer them because she was unaware that they must be paid off. Armed with what she thought was free money, Mandy went on a spending spree and accumulated a lot of debt from every major credit card company. But looking at the statements, Georgie learns that there was a huge charge made for a hospital visit. After digging, Georgie learns that Mandy paid her ex-boyfriend's medical bill, and given that their lives are intertwined, it's Georgie's debt now too. Georgie decides to visit Mandy's ex-boyfriend to collect it since Mandy is still servicing the debt. "We're married. This is our problem now!" Georgie says when Mandy reveals she has $40,000 in credit card debt.

The sneak peeks tease a typical Georgie & Mandy's First Marriage episode as Georgie moves up after getting his first credit card, which kicks off the discovery of Mandy's past. "You never had one before?" Audrey asks him when Georgie shows off his new card. "Nope! Blockbuster card, subway card, that's it!" Georgie responds. "Not even a library card?" Audrey asks, indirectly calling Georgie dumb again. "Good one!" he responds without noticing the jab. While Audrey mocks Georgie, Jim builds him up after realizing what a great guy Georgie is. Jim is so glad he never went with his first idea to shoot Georgie when he learned Mandy was pregnant.

Will Georgie be able to recover the money from Mandy's ex-boyfriend? Find out when "Secrets, Lies, and a Chunk of Change" airs on CBS on Thursday, October 31. Stream past episodes on Paramount+.

