Life has been tough in recent times, especially if your last name is Cooper. The Cooper family of Medford, Texas, suffered a deep loss in the season finale of Young Sheldon. It's grief that cuts very deep, and one all parties involved are still trying to come to terms with as seen in the Thanksgiving episode of the spinoff series, Georgie & Mandy's First Marriage. After a couple of weeks away, the new CBS sitcom returns for its seventh episode on December 5, titled "A Regular Samaritan." Ahead of the episode's premiere this Thursday, CBS has released a new sneak peek to wet the taste buds.

The clip begins with Georgie (Montana Jordan) and his colleague, Ruben (Jessie Prez), in the McAllister business establishment. In comes a client seemingly familiar with Georgie. Vallery is interested in picking up her car and Ruben certainly finds her attractive. After trying to tank Georgie's chances by highlighting his marital status, Ruben is thrown off when Vallery mentions the dreaded C-word - Church. Georgie offers Vallery a complimentary air freshener, and the attractive lady seems to make a pass at the young salesman. The rest of the clip sees Georgie and his wife, Mandy (Emily Osment), in bed. Seemingly much needed alone time is cut short when Georgie's pager goes off. Who might be in need of help at this late hour? The attractive blonde from earlier perhaps?

'Georgie & Mandy's First Marriage' Represents A Bumpy Ride for Georgie Cooper

Married and a father at 19, Georgie Cooper has not exactly had it easy since Georgie & Mandy's First Marriage launched earlier this fall. Beyond the stress of raising a young family, Georgie has had to deal with the grief he and his family are experiencing due to the loss of his father. The show was created for television by Chuck Lorre, Steven Molaro and Steve Holland. Speaking earlier in the year regarding what can expect from Georgie, Lorre said, "He’s 19, and he dropped out of high school. How smooth can it be?" Adding, "It’s a bumpy ride, but the bumps are comedy if handled correctly. There’s dramatic moments as well, because they will face inevitable obstacles to staying together."

The show's most recent episode, Thanksgiving, was an intensely emotional one for many reasons. The McAllisters, in Jim and Audrey (Will Sasso and Rachel Bay Jones). It brought back many fan-favorite faces from Young Sheldon, including Missy (Raegan Revord), Mary (Zoe Perry), Meemaw (Annie Potts), and Meemaw's beau, Dale (Craig T. Nelson). Sticking to previously established timelines from the mothership series, The Big Bang Theory, Sheldon Cooper, played by Iain Armitage, did not make it home for the celebration. So will Sheldon make it home for Christmas? Speaking recently, executive producer and co-creator Holland revealed that Georgie & Mandy's First Marriage will not be having a Christmas episode this first season. Holland explained why, saying:

“If you’re gonna do Christmas, and it’s Cece’s [first] Christmas, how do you not have Mary and Meemaw as a part of it? And we had just had them in for Thanksgiving and it felt like it might be treading similar ground thematically. So we chose Thanksgiving because it was sort of the first big holiday without George Sr.”

The next episode of Georgie & Mandy’s First Marriage, titled "The Regular Samaritan" will air on December 5, 2024, on CBS. Episodes are available to stream on Paramount+.

Georgie & Mandy's First Marriage The show begins with Georgie and Mandy, who met during Young Sheldon's fifth season and later had a daughter named Constance. Despite their unconventional relationship and age difference, they settled down and now face new challenges together. The series will explore their home life, interactions with family members, and the struggles and triumphs of young marriage​. Release Date October 17, 2024 Cast Montana Jordan , Emily Osment , Will Sasso , Rachel Bay Jones , Dougie Baldwin , Jessie Prez , Zoe Perry , Annie Potts Main Genre Comedy Seasons 1 Creator(s) Chuck Lorre , Steven Molaro , Steve Holland Franchise(s) The Big Bang Theory Character(s) Georgie Cooper , Mandy McAllister , Jim McAllister , Audrey McAllister , Conner , Ruben , Mary Cooper , Connie Tucker Expand

