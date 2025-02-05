The February 6 episode of Georgie & Mandy's First Marriage empties the McAllister house, leaving Connor (Dougie Baldwin) and Ceecee. Georgie (Montana Jordan) joins Jim (Will Sasso) at a tire convention while Mandy (Emily Osment) and her mom go out. Connor is left babysitting Ceecee, and what appears to be a major challenge for him is a breeze. Elsewhere, Mandy and Audrey (Rachel Bay Jones) go to a bar, and the latter indulges. CBS released a sneak of the episode airing on Thursday, showing a drunk Audrey sharing her truth with her children. The below logline also teases some secrets on Jim's part, secrets Georgie becomes party to after accompanying him, and cracks begin forming in Georgie and Mandy's union.

"Georgie discovers that Jim’s annual tire convention trip isn’t what he says it is. Meanwhile, Mandy has doubts about the strength of her and Georgie’s marriage."

Drunk Audrey Is Not Different from Sober Audrey.

As shown in the video above, the mother-daughter duo returns home after a night out. Mandy guides Audrey, whose motor functions have been compromised by how much she imbued: an undefined number of beers and shots of tequila. "Is everything okay with Ceecee," Mandy asks Connor, who babysat for the first time. "We need to find you a girl so you can have your own baby," Audrey tells him as she roughly caresses his cheeks. And to Mandy, "When are you gonna have more? You're not getting any younger," she asks. Alcohol brings out hidden honesty in many people, but when has Audrey not been honest? The only thing that changes is that her delivery is slurred.

Mandy completes the remaining part by taking her mother to bed. It's then that she notices she lost her shoes. The sneak peek reveals that Audrey is always concerned about her children, even if she doesn't have the best communication techniques. She tells them what to do instead of asking what they want to do. They've learned to ignore her since neither Connor nor Mandy responds to those pointed digs.

Tune in to CBS on Thursday, February 6, to watch Georgie & Mandy's First Marriage Season 1, Episode 9, "A Tire Convention and the Moral High Ground," and learn what secret Jim might be hiding from everyone else. Steve Holland and Jim Reynolds wrote the episode based on a story by Steven Molaro and Nadiya Chettiar and directed by Mark Cendrowski. Stream past episodes on Paramount+ in the US.