One of the most beloved families on television are making a return to our screens this fall. The Cooper family story will continue with Georgie and Mandy's story. The upcoming series, Georgie & Mandy's First Marriage, will premiere on CBS on October 17 and will kick off with events a short while after the Young Sheldon series finale. Besides the finale seeing Sheldon Cooper (Iain Armitage) finally making his way to college, it brought with it the emotional plot of George Snr.'s (Lance Barber) death. The new series will detail how Georgie (Montana Jordan) and Mandy (Emily Osment) manage their new marriage amid several challenges. One of those challenges, at least for Georgie, would be dealing with the death of his father. Now, executive producer Steve Holland has revealed how the aftermath of his father's death will weigh on Georgie in the upcoming show.

While the series finale of Young Sheldon focused more on the grief of other family members, especially Sheldon, in a bit more detail. Holland, while speaking to Entertainment Weekly, revealed that while Georgie will retain his optimism, his own struggles with the death of his father will be explored in Georgie & Mandy's First Marriage. "It's definitely a piece of the show and a piece of his character — he's still this bright, sunny optimist, but he has this little bit of pain that's still hanging in there," the executive producer said.

Georgie's jovial and free-spirited nature is one of the many reasons the character became a beloved part of Young Sheldon over its seven-season run. However, the pressures of a new marriage and raising a young family, and dealing with his grief and that of his family will certainly represent a significant shift from anything Georgie has experienced so far. The co-creator adds:

"I think he promised his dad in the Young Sheldon finale that he would take care of everyone, and I think he takes that responsibility seriously. So he has a new wife and a baby and in-laws, but he also has a teenage sister who might be not handling her situation very well and needs some looking in on, and a mom who's grieving, and a grandmother who's still in town. So there's a lot on his plate."

A Happily Ever After Might Have To Wait

Image Via Warner Bros. Entertainment

As highlighted in Holland's comments, Georgie's own personal feelings about his father's death might have to be put on the back burner as he seeks to help his family navigate theirs. Priority one would be his little sister, Missy Cooper (Raegan Revord). The character was initially billed for a limited role in the series. However, given how she ties into Georgie's personal arc, that role is set to be expanded. In a previous conversation regarding how Missy plays into Georgie's life going forward, Holland said, “We’re going to see a slightly different Missy." Adding, "She’s gone through the loss of her dad, and she’s acting out. She’s [becoming] rebellious. (Georgie) He’s trying to balance being a husband and a father and also being a caretaker to his sister, who’s having some struggles.”

Georgie & Mandy's First Marriage premieres on October 17 on CBS, stay tuned at Collider for updates and be sure to stream Young Sheldon on Netflix.

Georgie & Mandy's First Marriage The show begins with Georgie and Mandy, who met during Young Sheldon's fifth season and later had a daughter named Constance. Despite their unconventional relationship and age difference, they settled down and now face new challenges together. The series will explore their home life, interactions with family members, and the struggles and triumphs of young marriage​. Release Date October 17, 2024 Cast Montana Jordan , Emily Osment , Will Sasso , Rachel Bay Jones Main Genre Comedy Seasons 1 Creator(s) Chuck Lorre , Steven Molaro , Steve Holland Franchise(s) The Big Bang Theory Expand

Stream on Netflix