The season finale of Young Sheldon left a bittersweet taste in the mouths of its viewing audience with the death of the Cooper family patriarch, George Cooper (Lance Barber). The effects of his father's passing has been evident in Georgie (Montana Jordan) in some of the early episodes of the spinoff show, Georgie & Mandy's First Marriage. Georgie is not the only one reeling from this loss, as his only sister, Missy (Reagan Revord) and his mother, Mary Cooper (Zoe Perry), are both enduring their own share of grief. However, unlike the rest of his family, Georgie has a little bit of a support system around him, in the shape of his father-in-law, Jim McAllister (Will Sasso).

In the aftermath of Jim's daughter, Mandy (Emily Osment), tying the knot with Georgie, both men have become quite a team. Usually exchanging humourous remarks as both seek to escape Audrey McAllister's (Rachel Bay Jones) ire, both have begun to bond. Speaking to TV Insider, executive producer Steve Holland, discussed the relationship that has developed between the pair as the show has gone on, noting that Jim and George Snr. have similarities. Holland's comments read:

"Georgie’s father-in-law and George Sr. have similarities. We’ve seen Georgie embrace his father-in-law more like a father. We’ve explored him dealing with the loss of his father and how he carries a little bit of guilt over that. We wanted to show how he’s dealing with that loss. [Georgie] had that sweet moment where he hugged [Jim] and said, “You remind me of my dad.” There are some interesting complications to explore."

A Cooper-McAllister Battle is in the Works

Image via CBS

While Georgie might be getting along with his father-in-law, the same cannot be said for his relationship with his mother-in-law. Audrey McAllister has made it pretty clear, albeit in humorous fashion, that she'd rather Georgie not be married to her daughter. Despite her antics, Georgie seems pretty determined to remain married to Mandy, while also trying to change Audrey's perception of him. However, while Georgie might be ill-equipped to square up to Audrey's blazing guns, there is one Cooper who is equally fiery. Mary Cooper and Audrey have managed to keep the lid on their ever simmering tension. However, the lid is set to come off as the battle of the grandmas is set to take center stage in next week's episode of the show. The returning Pastor Jeff (Matt Hobby) will attempt to serve as mediator between the pair.

Georgie & Mandy's First Marriage, returns this Thursday on CBS with "A Tire Convention and a Moral High Ground" which is directed by Mark Cendrowski. It was written by Holland and Jim Reynolds based on a story by Steven Molaro and Nadiya Chettiar. The episode airs on CBS Television Network at 8 p.m. ET. Catch up with past episodes of Georgie & Mandy's First Marriage on Paramount+.