The Thanksgiving special of Georgie & Mandy's First Marriage aired on CBS, featuring the return of the entire Cooper clan (excluding Iain Armitage's Sheldon). This special episode contained a heartfelt, yet slightly comedic scene where Georgie (Montana Jordan), Mary (Zoe Perry), and Missy (Raegan Revord) visit George Cooper Sr's grave as they celebrate the holiday away from the McAlisters and as a small family unit. As wholesome as that scene was, according to showrunner Steve Holland, don't expect much more from that very short sequence.

In an interview with TVLine, Holland revealed that there is no extended cut for the Thanksgiving graveyard scene, nor was more written in the writers' room. He wanted to focus on the family spending time together, while also revealing Missy's tattoo, so there was nothing more to add than what was shown in the episode.

"The scene was always short, and for us, it was always more about the visual. There’s a little bit of dialogue, and it ends on a joke about Missy’s tattoo, but it was really just about the visual of the family having Thanksgiving with George Sr. at the grave. And it was that picture that we wanted to end on."

How 'Georgie and Mandy's First Marriage' Addresses George Cooper Sr's Death?

Image via CBS

While Georgie & Mandy's First Marriage tries to find its own identity away from Young Sheldon, it does reference the elephant in the room, which is the death of their father. The show takes place just a few months after the funeral, and it does not hesitate to shy away from presenting the changes that occurred in the Cooper family, how it affected them, and Georgie picking up the pieces of his grieving family while also trying to raise one of his own.

While Georgie does try to keep things together for his family, episode 2 does not hesitate about how his father's death physically and mentally affects him as well, revealing that he too isn't okay despite his disbelief. While this latest Big Bang Theory spin-off returned to the multi-cam format, it does pull the laugh track and comedy away when addressing serious topics.

At the moment, episode 5 of Georgie & Mandy's First Marriage is the only episode thus far to feature the return of the Cooper clan, and it has yet to be revealed when they will return. The show has announced a few more returning Young Sheldon faces to appear in season 1 and it was greenlit to have a full season, giving the show a total of 22 episodes.

New episodes of Georgie & Mandy's First Marriage air every Thursday on CBS and are available to stream on Paramount+.