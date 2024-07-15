The Big Picture New spinoff series Georgie & Mandy's First Marriage premieres Oct. 17, bringing back familiar faces from The Big Bang Theory universe.

The Young Sheldon sequel focuses on Georgie and Mandy's marriage and family life, with guest appearances from Coopers.

Executive producers hint at possible return of Iain Armitage's Sheldon Cooper in upcoming spinoff series.

The Big Bang Theory universe is set to expand even further with a new spinoff series, Georgie & Mandy’s First Marriage, which is set to premiere on Thursday, October 17 on CBS. With a release date now announced, fans can begin to anticipate the arrival of the new series which brings the Coopers back to our screens. A Young Sheldon sequel series, Georgie & Mandy's First Marriage, will see the story shift focus to the union between Georgie (Montana Jordan) and Mandy (Emily Osment) as they navigate their marriage, while raising their daughter, Baby Cece. Now, it has been announced that the series will have more familiar faces.

Per Variety, when Georgie & Mandy's First Marriage premieres, Georgie will be joined by other Coopers, including Annie Potts as his Meemaw, Raegan Revord as his sister Missy Cooper, and Zoe Perry as Georgie's mother Mary Cooper. The trio of characters will return as guest stars in the upcoming first season of the spinoff. Given that the series is set only a couple of months after the events of Young Sheldon's series finale, it makes sense to have some members of Georgie's family make, hopefully, noteworthy appearances in a number of episodes.

Equally, this recent casting announcement brings with it a bit of continuity that the upcoming spinoff should likely benefit from. When the new series was first announced, only Mandy's parents, the McAllisters. Jim (Will Sasso) and Audrey McAllister (Rachel Bay Jones) were confirmed for a return, with Revord ruling herself out of the spinoff, while offering support for her on-screen elder brother, Montana. "I'll be cheering for Montana though," the actor said at the time. But as many fans would most likely agree, her addition to the upcoming expansion series is a welcome development given her character's fascinating nature in Young Sheldon.

An Ian Armitage Return Is Possible

When Georgie & Mandy's First Marriage eventually arrives onscreen, it will be steered by the masterful hands of Young Sheldon executive producers Chuck Lorre, Steven Molaro and Steve Holland. While announcing the guest casting of Perry, Potts and Revord, the creative minds behind the new series discussed the potential of more alums from Young Sheldon making some sort to return, including Iain Armitage's Sheldon Cooper. “I hope so,” Lorre began regarding that possibility. Adding, “We’re going slowly on this. There’s a learning curve for us. But, you know, Georgie’s mother and sister and grandmother are very much part of this world.” An Armitage return would be an interesting one to watch. However, the show will be much different, especially given the decision to employ a multi-camera sitcom shot in front of a studio audience.

Georgie & Mandy’s First Marriage will premiere on October 17 on CBS. Stay tuned to Collider for more updates on the show.

