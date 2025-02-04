Ceecee is growing up and is at the stage where everyone wants a piece of her. In-laws develop conflict over many issues, but grandchildren are a common point of contention. While Mary (Zoe Perry) and Audrey (Rachel Bay Jones) have managed to co-exist even when they push each other's buttons, this fragile bubble was bound to burst soon. In Georgie & Mary's First Marriage Season 1, Episode 10, "A House Divided," the grandmothers go to war over their granddaughter. CBS released images from the February 13 episode, which show the evolution of the conflict as a third party intervenes when matters seem to have no resolution. Below is the episode's official logline previewing the episode's arc.

"Audrey and Mary go to war over CeeCee and Georgie, and Mandy can’t help but take sides."

Pastor Jeff Plays Mediator In Georgie & Mandy's First Marriage Season 1, Episode 10.

The images show Mary coming over to the McAllister house for a regular visit to see her son and granddaughter. It's unclear why conflict develops between her and Audrey, but it doesn't take a genius to figure out why that might happen. The jury's still out on Audrey's opinion about Georgie; as things stand, it's not a high opinion. Audrey also hovers over Mary as she plays with Ceecee despite spending a lot of time with her. The conflict could also be about religion. Ceecee is at the age where children get baptized in many Christian denominations, but what if they can't agree on which denomination she should be baptized into, if at all?

The war has escalated in other images, and a mediator is required. Pastor Jeff (Matt Hobby) tries to unite the warring party, but is he a match for two women as spirited as Mary and Audrey? If it has something to do with religion, can he be impartial? Georgie (Montana Jordan) and Mandy (Emily Osment) usually know how to handle their respective parents, but it seems they have chosen opposing sides in the war. Coexistence becomes a challenge, and Georgie experiences the bitter taste of the couch. He might also intrude on Connor's (Dougie Baldwin) personal space, who seems to love watching TV late at night. Speaking to TV Line about the episode, co-creator Steve Holland said:

“Mary and Audrey butt heads, they don’t see eye to eye, and that’s a fun thing we haven’t gotten to explore. To put them head to head… felt like a really fun episode to do — and when we were breaking that story, it also seemed like a great chance to bring Matt Hobby back. It was so much fun to have him, and so much fun to put [those characters] in front of an audience and get a little Pastor Jeff sprinkled in our lives again.”

Tune in to CBS on Thursday, February 13, to learn the source of the conflict. Past episodes of Georgie & Mandy's First Marriage are available to stream on Paramount+ in the US.