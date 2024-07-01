The Big Picture Georgie & Mandy's First Marriage spin-off to premiere on CBS, focusing on Young Sheldon characters' marriage.

Jerry O'Connell may return as older Georgie, with Emily Osment trying to bring him back.

Show will move from multi-cam to single-cam with a studio audience, picking up right after Young Sheldon's finale.

The Big Bang Theory universe is set for an expansion this fall on CBS. In the aftermath of Young Sheldon ending its seven-season run in May, all eyes now turn to what comes next - the upcoming spin-off, Georgie & Mandy's First Marriage. The upcoming spin-off will aim to keep the Coopers on our screens going forward with the marriage of fan-favorite Young Sheldon characters, Georgie (Montana Jordan) and Mandy (Emily Osment) as the main focus. Currently, the only members of the Cooper family set to return on a regular basis in the sequel, are the series' leading characters. However, there is a push for yet another Cooper to come aboard from the mothership series.

Jerry O'Connell played the older version of Georgie Cooper in the original franchise, and Osment is looking to have the actor reprise his role. Speaking to ET, Osment reveals that she is personally working on getting O'Connell to come aboard for Georgie & Mandy's First Marriage which is slated to premiere as part of CBS' 2024-2025 TV schedule. Speaking on the prospect, the actress reveals:

"I run into Jerry O'Connell so much in my neighborhood, who of course plays older Georgie, and I'm trying to figure out how to get him back on in some way. Maybe he'll be the narrator. I actually have not read anything yet but we're starting fairly soon and we're still in the process of pre-production."

Should Osment's plan come together, it would continue a pattern established in Young Sheldon. The Big Bang Theory spin-off series followed the journey from childhood into teens for the boy genius, Sheldon Cooper (Iain Armitage). Introduced in the original franchise, which ran for 12 seasons, the character was portrayed by Jim Parsons, with the actor going on to serve as narrator for the entirety of the series.

'We Just Pick Right Up'

Image via Robert Voets/CBS

When Georgie & Mandy's First Marriage eventually arrives, it will have the task of establishing itself, and creating its own identity. The show's newly updated logo suggests that Georgie and Mandy will eventually have a second marriage due to established canon. However, before we get there, Georgie & Mandy's First Marriage must first carve its own path forward. The show will seek to do that with its move away from the multi-cam system employed in Young Sheldon and to a single-cam with a studio audience.

Regarding where we might meet Georgie and Mandy when the new show premieres, Osment reveals in the same interview that the show remains in pre-production but should pick up right after the emotional Young Sheldon series finale.

"I assume it starts right where we left off, so there isn't too big of a gap for our viewers in terms of, like, story or missing us too much. We just pick right up where we were."

Georgie & Mandy's first marriage will premiere this fall on CBS. Watch Young Sheldon on Paramount+.

