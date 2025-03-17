After Meemaw (Annie Potts) came by for a visit last week, Georgie & Mandy's First Marriage is about to go on its first lengthy hiatus of the season following the winter break. The Young Sheldon spinoff, which premiered last October, won't be airing its fifteenth episode until April 3 as much of CBS's Thursday night lineup takes a break. Both Elsbeth and Ghosts will similarly be out during this time, with all set to return on the same day. All three shows will be clearing the way for March Madness, as the NCAA Men's Basketball Tournament takes over screens throughout the coming weeks.

For the Montana Jordan and Emily Osment-led series, the time off comes ahead of a very Connor-centric (Dougie Baldwin) episode all revolving around his love life. The latest installment is titled "Goddess of the Music Store" and will see Georgie tasked with helping Mandy's awkward brother woo his new crush, played by newcomer Kara Arena, who works at the music store. However, as the Cooper sibling starts to get more involved in Connor's romantic affairs, Mandy, Jim (Will Sasso), and Audrey (Rachel Bay Jones) all try to force their way out of it altogether. Georgie will have to face the challenge alone and, perhaps, could grow a little closer to his brother-in-law throughout the process of trying to find him love.

Season 1 of Georgie & Mandy's First Marriage has already contained a fair few surprises for fans of Young Sheldon. Last month saw the return of Lance Barber as George Sr., the late patriarch of the Cooper family who passed away during the run of the parent series. He appeared to Georgie while he was suffering from an illness at home, creating both a shocking moment for audiences and a chance for Georgie to confront his fears of letting his dad down. The series is going to great lengths to explore the connection Georgie and Mandy have with all members of their family thus far this season, and that'll continue when Reagan Revord and Zoe Perry also return once again later this season.

# Title Logline Release Date 13 "McAllister Auto Loves the Ladies" Jim feels ganged up on when Georgie and Audrey make changes to the tire store, and Mandy helps Georgie navigate a fight between her parents, on Georgie & Mandy's First Marriage. March 6 14 “A Sportsbook and a Breakup” Mandy finds out Meemaw runs an illegal sportsbook and decides she wants in on the action. Meanwhile, Georgie struggles to keep Mandy’s new job a secret, on Georgie & Mandy's First Marriage. March 13 15 “Goddess of the Music Store” Georgie helps Connor impress his new crush, while Mandy, Audrey and Jim struggle to butt out of Connor’s love life, on Georgie & Mandy's First Marriage. April 3 16 "Baby Fight" Georgie and Mandy worry they’re not on the same page when they disagree about having another kid, and Mary, Jim and Audrey struggle to stay out of it, on Georgie & Mandy's First Marriage. April 10

'Georgie & Mandy's First Marriage' Is Still Going Strong Into Its Break

Image via CBS

The wider Big Bang Theory universe is still a major draw for CBS deep into its first run. Created by Chuck Lorre, Steven Molaro, and Steve Holland, Georgy & Mandy was the leading program in the Thursday night comedy slate as of last month, with the February 6 episode scoring 6.54 million viewers and driving a very strong lineup. That consistent performance along with solid reviews and an 89% Rotten Tomatoes score is why the series earned an early Season 2 renewal just under a month ago. With so much love for the Coopers and the McAllisters, there will be plenty more challenges for the couple and their family to face in the years to come.

Georgie & Mandy's First Marriage returns to CBS on April 3. In the meantime, all previous episodes are available to stream now on Paramount+. Stay tuned here at Collider for more updates on the series.