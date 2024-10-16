Georgie & Mandy's First Marriage is just days away from airing on CBS, and it has been confirmed multiple times that Sheldon Cooper won’t be part of the show. Played by Iain Armitage in Young Sheldon, this child genius won’t appear in the upcoming Thanksgiving episode, where the entire Cooper and McAllister clans come together under one roof. To clarify Sheldon’s absence, Georgie & Mandy co-creator Steve Holland explains why Sheldon won’t be part of the show.

In an interview with TV Line, Holland explained that he wants the show to have its own identity. He did admit that it would be cool to have this young character return to the show, Sheldon is now in California following the events of the Young Sheldon finale. He also pointed out that The Big Bang Theory established that Sheldon has never returned home since he went to CalTech.

“We would love to [have Sheldon appear] if we found the right episode for Iain. We love him, and he’s been super supportive… but we’re trying to establish this show and give it its own identity. Obviously, the Cooper family is still in Medford. It makes much more sense in these stories to have Mary pop over, or have Meemaw pop over. Sheldon is in California now, so if Sheldon is coming into the story, there has to be a bigger reason for it. If we can find a story where he is used to inform our characters, then that’s great. But we also know from Big Bang, in that [Season 11] discussion with Adult Georgie, that Sheldon didn’t come home a lot. He left and didn’t come [back] much, and Georgie was left to pick up the brunt of the family baggage.”

It's not Armitage who isn't returning to reprise his role. Jim Parsons has also gone on record to explain that Adult Sheldon won't be part of the upcoming series. He described his return in Young Sheldon as a "lighting in a bottle moment" and believes that appearing in Georgie & Mandy won't have the same effect.

What Happened To Sheldon During The Events of 'Georgie And Mandy's First Marriage?'

Image via CBS

While Georgie & Mandy's First Marriage is very unlikely to share details about what happened to Sheldon Cooper, The Big Bang Theory already gave some hints about what he's been up to during the show's timeline. In Season 11, Episode 23, titled "The Sibling Realignment," adult Sheldon was tasked to reconcile with his older brother, Georgie (Jerry O'Connell) after he didn't invite him to his wedding. It was later revealed that Sheldon has never visited Texas since leaving for California, leaving Georgie to care for his mother (Zoe Perry) and sister (Raegan Revord). In addition, no one told him about how his family was struggling due to them trying to protect him.

Georgie & Mandy's First Marriage will take place two months after the events of the Young Sheldon finale and will focus on Georgie Cooper and Mandy McAllister, played by Montana Jordan and Emily Osment. The show will also star the members of the McAllister family, including , Will Sasso (Jim McAllister), Rachel Bay Jones (Audrey McAllister), and Dougie Baldwin (Connor McAllister). Meanwhile, the Cooper family members (excluding Sheldon) are said to have guest roles in the show, with Missy (Raegan Revord) reported to have a bigger role in the show.

If you want to watch this upcoming Big Bang Theory spin-off, Georgie & Mandy's First Marriage premiers on CBS on October 17, 2024.