Though Young Sheldon recently ended its run on CBS earlier this year, some beloved members of the Cooper family — as well as the McAllisters — never truly said goodbye. With the spin-off Georgie & Mandy’s First Marriage having debuted in October, fan-favorite characters have also returned to once again spread joy and laughter. However, one of Young Sheldon's most annoying (though far from vile) characters has recently graced the set of the spin-off series.

Much of Young Sheldon's success can be attributed to the show's relatable and genuinely likable characters. But it's never really a television show without at least one extremely unpleasant character: Pastor Jeff. Mandy McAllister actress Emily Osment, through an Instagram story (via ScreenRant), shared a behind-the-scenes video showing Pastor Jeff inside the McAllisters' humble abode. It is still unclear what his return to the series actually means and what episode he will be in, but one thing is for sure, the devout Christian will return — and it may not be pleasant news for fans of the show.

Many 'Young Sheldon' Characters Should Return for 'Georgie & Mandy’s First Marriage,' but Pastor Jeff Shouldn't Be One of Them

Played by Matt Hobby, Pastor Jeff Difford had been a part of the Young Sheldon cast since its first season. While Jeff wasn't completely a bad guy, his tendency to impose his faith on others has been a source of frustration for many characters, particularly Sheldon, with whom he frequently clashes over their opposing views on religion. Pastor Jeff began as a tolerable character, but most viewers reached a breaking point when he caused problems for the Cooper family. Jeff had removed Mary (played by Zoe Perry) and the rest of the Cooper family from the congregation after learning about Georgie (Montana Jordan) and Mandy's unexpected pregnancy.

His treatment towards the Cooper family made him the most insufferable Young Sheldon character, even making Brenda Sparks (Melissa Peterman) — who started off as the Coopers' annoying neighbor — much more likable. And it's even more frustrating that Jeff will be making his appearance in Georgie & Mandy’s First Marriage even before Sheldon (Iain Armitage) can. While details about Jeff's return remain under wraps, we can say for sure he hasn't changed a bit. Sadly, we don't have Sheldon to dismiss Jeff's distasteful takes on life, but at least we have Raegan Revord's Missy to root for.

Georgie & Mandy’s First Marriage also stars Rachel Bay Jones as Audrey McAllister, Will Sasso as Jim McAllister, Dougie Baldwin as Connor McAllister, and Jessie Prez as Ruben. The first season is currently airing on CBS and Paramount+. You can check out Hobby's return as Pastor Jeff down below: