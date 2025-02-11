There's trouble in the McAllister family. In Georgie & Mandy's First Marriage Season 1, Episode 10, "A House Divided," a conflict between Audrey (Rachel Bay Jones) and Mary (Zoe Perry) forces family members to take different sides, and a bad situation worsens. The conflict arises from a photo album in which Audrey left Mary out, and the situation devolves into a fight of epic proportions since both women have huge egos. Ironically, Georgie (Montana Jordan) takes Audrey's side and Mandy (Emily Osment) Mary's, introducing a conflict in their marriage, too. CBS released a sneak peek of the February 13 episode, which shows Georgie trying to smooth things over between his mother and mother-in-law, but it doesn't go according to plan. Pastor Jeff (Matt Hobby) is forced to step in and try to calm tensions down.

In the video below, Georgie visits Mary at her church, where she works. He claims he's brought his daughter to her grandmother, and Mary is elated to spend time with CeeCee. "But first, you have to fix this mess with Audrey," Georgie hits her with a caveat. Mary refuses to initiate reconciliation with Audrey, claiming the other person is at fault. Georgie has personal stakes in seeing this feud end because it has spilled over to his marriage, and he's been sent to the couch.

Mandy and Georgie Take the Side of Their Mother-in-Law in a Family Feud

Unsurprisingly, Mandy took Mary's side because she knows her mother can be tough to deal with and Georgie took Audrey's side for the same reason. Voices start to rise, and Pastor Jeff intervenes. "I was betrayed by my own son!" Mary makes her case. Georgie denies the accusation, and Mary calls him Judas. That is a grave insult in the Christian world, and that's when Pastor Jeff knows this is serious. "How am I like the guy who ended up in the whale?" Georgie says, getting his bible characters mixed up.

Pastor Jeff takes a position of authority and calms them down. "Georgie, the Bible is clear how you should treat your parents," he says, bringing out the big guns. "It's honoring your mother, not your mother-in-law," a fired-up Mary says. She explains how Audrey is a monster for leaving Mary out of CeeCee's baby album. "So, she's a monster, and he's a Judas because of a baby album?" Pastor Jeff says, making the source of the conflict sound so ridiculous. But according to Mary, "You had to be there."

Will Mary and Audrey swallow their pride and forgive each other, or is this the beginning of a protracted conflict? Tune in to CBS on Thursdays at 8 p.m. ET to watch new episodes of Georgie & Mandy's First Marriage to find out.