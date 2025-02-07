Georgie Cooper's (Montana Jordan) life might be too intertwined with the McAllisters. Apart from being in-laws, he lives and works with them. This mixing of relationships can have catastrophic consequences for all the relationships if one fails. Cracks have already started developing in his and Mandy's (Emily Osment) marriage, and his relationship with his in-laws — or Audrey (Rachel Bay Jones), at least — is not the best. Since he started working at Jim's (Will Sasso) tire shop, Georgie has proven himself an asset. He works longer hours and has even brought more business to the shop. In Georgie & Mandy's First Marriage Season 1, Episode 11, "Working for the Enemy," Georgie leaves the McAllister tire store and goes to work for a competitor. The logline below for the February 20 episode teases some significant conflict arising from Georgie's decision. CBS also released some images showing interactions between him and other characters as he begins something new.

"Audrey’s past rears its head when Georgie leaves the tire store to work for Fred Fagenbacher (Matt Letscher), Jim’s longtime nemesis, and Mandy struggles to keep peace in the house."

Georgie Makes a Controversial Decision.