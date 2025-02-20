As if there are not enough conflicts in the McAllister household, Georgie (Montana Jordan) courts a new one in Georgie & Mandy's First Marriage Season 1, Episode 11, "Working for the Enemy." It all begins with his decision to work for Fred Fagenbacher (Matt Letscher), Jim's competitor in the tire business. In the episode airing tonight, February 20, "Audrey’s (Rachel Bay Jones) past rears its head when Georgie leaves the tire store to work for Fred Fagenbacher, Jim's (Will Sasso) longtime nemesis, and Mandy struggles to keep peace in the house." Collider is excited to debut an exclusive sneak peek wherein Georgie introduces himself to his new employer, revealing why he left Jim's shop — and why animosity between the two men is deeper than the business competition.

In the sneak peek below, Georgie reveals that he left Jim's shop because they had contradictory opinions about the business. Despite Georgie proving he can help the business grow, Jim is comfortable. Fred appears to know Jim well because he correctly guesses that Jim is afraid to take a chance. The glee on his face doubles when he learns Georgie is Jim's son-in-law. "Damn, does that make me happy," he says with the biggest grin. Georgie and Fred bond because Jim doesn't like them to different degrees. But when Fred reveals why Jim hates him, it becomes clear why they're sworn enemies.

'Georgie & Mandy's First Marriage' Introduces Fred Fagenbacher: Audrey's Ex

"You dated Mrs. McAllister!" Georgie exclaims when Fred reveals he used to go with Audrey. "Ooh, let me tell you, she was fuh-hun!" Fred reminisces, much to Georgie's discomfort. "Please don't make it two syllables," he says. Fred agrees to hire Georgie if only to piss off Jim. "You come by in the morning, we'll talk money," Fred says. However, Georgie is not about to repeat his mistake with Jim. "I don't want a salary; I just want commission on everything that I sell," he says, making a great impression on Fred. "You got some swagger," he says. "You say hi to Little Hickey (Audrey) for me," Fred says as he ushers Georgie out. "I don't have that much swagger," Georgie responds. Could you imagine that conversation? Georgie (and almost everyone else) is always walking on thin ice with Audrey; disturbing the hornet's nest is unnecessary.

How will this new adventure end? Watch "Working for the Enemy" tonight on CBS to find out. You can also stream past episodes of Georgie & Mandy's First Marriage on Paramount+ in the US.