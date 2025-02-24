Being a parent is tricky. Someone can try to teach their kids the best lessons, and they learn the opposite. Sometimes, they might even unintentionally learn the wrong lesson. In Georgie & Mandy's First Marriage Season 1 Episode 12, "Typhoid Georgie," Georgie (Montana Jordan) gets sick, reminding him of something he learned from his late father. However, Jim (Will Sasso) is unsure if Georgie learned the right lesson. CBS released sneak peeks from the February 27 episode showing a conversation between Georgie and Jim at work. The episode is also extra special because Lance Barber reprises his Young Sheldon character when Georgie dreams about George Senior. Below is the episode's official logline.

"Georgie worries he’s letting his family down when he’s forced to stay home with a cold, and Mandy (Emily Osment) worries about how her career will affect her marriage."

A Cold and an Old Love

The video above reveals that Georgie comes to work despite being sick and continues conducting business as usual. "You can take the day off," Jim offers, but Georgie declines. "I'm fine. Besides Cooper men don't take sick days. My dad once had his appendix out, he was at work that afternoon," Georgie says. "Really?" Jim asks in disbelief. "Yeah. I mean he passed out at the teacher's lounge but he passed out at work," Georgie responds. "Son, I'm not sure you're taking the right lesson from that story," Jim tells him. According to Georgie, the lesson is to tough it out. "No, I don't think so," says Jim. Georgie's drive to be successful is admirable, but this mentality can have severe effects.

Meanwhile, great things are happening for Mandy. She has been asked to host a weather show at a local station and feels she's back. While the gig is not permanent, it puts her back where she feels she rightfully belongs. "We [TV people] are not fancy. We are simple, plain folk like you," she tells her coworker at the diner. Being a weather girl was her dream until Georgie and Ceecee happened. Audrey (Rachel Bay Jones) is concerned that Mandy's new job will take the family to another part of the state, but Mandy is concerned this might not be ideal for her family. Will she have to sacrifice her career for her family?

Tune in to CBS on Thursday, February 27, to watch "Typhoid Georgie" and see what Mandy decides. You can stream past episodes on Paramount+ in the US.