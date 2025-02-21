Meemaw (Annie Potts) and Georgie's (Montana Jordan) adventures don't end just because the latter got married. And even if they do, the marriage might have provided Meemaw another partner in her numerous money-making schemes. While Georgie is focused on legally making as much money as possible, Meemaw has never stopped walking a little outside the law. In Georgie & Mandy's First Marriage Season 1, Episode 14, "A Sportsbook and a Breakup," she returns with a new venture, still as illegal as the machines at the back of the laundromat. According to the logline below, Mandy is lured by the prospect of making a lot of money without putting in much effort and wants in on it. CBS released some images from the March 13 episode, previewing Potts' return as Meemaw.

"Mandy finds out Meemaw runs an illegal sportsbook and decides she wants in on the action. Meanwhile, Georgie struggles to keep Mandy’s new job a secret."

Meemaw's Back and She's Cooking Something