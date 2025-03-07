Meemaw (Annie Potts) is back in Georgie & Mandy's First Marriage Season 1, Episode 14 "A Sportsbook and a Breakup," and she has a special project in the works. Meemaw's special projects have always existed outside the law, and this one is no different. The police might have busted her illegal gambling room at the back of the laundromat, but people will always be greedy for fast cash and Meemaw has the solution. According to the logline below for the March 13 episode, she is running an illegal sportsbook. CBS released a sneak peek of the episode showing Meemaw's attempt to hide her new venture.

"Mandy (Emily Osment) finds out Meemaw runs an illegal sportsbook and decides she wants in on the action. Meanwhile, Georgie (Montana Jordan) struggles to keep Mandy’s new job a secret."

Meemaw Runs an Illegal Betting Operation in 'Georgie & Mandy's First Marriage' Season 1, Episode 14

The video below features a short preview of Meemaw getting caught by Mandy. "Don't tell Dale (Craig T. Nelson)," she begs. But did Dale smell a rat? He shows up at the McAllisters, and the secret is less safe. This is not their first appearance in the Young Sheldon sequel, but nothing illegal was going on the first time. Also appearing in the episode is Young Sheldon's Coach Wilkins (Doc Farrow), who worked with George (Lance Barber) coaching high school football. Meemaw's new venture requires some information and she tries to gather some from the coach. Co-creator Steve Holland teased what's happening in the episode to TV Line, saying:

"Meemaw is starting up a new business as a local sports bookie in the wake of losing her gambling room, so she’s pushing Coach Wilkins for some information about how the team is doing — and Dale is not thrilled about her new endeavor."

Meemaw's return is not the only one planned this season. Holland revealed that we will return to the Cooper kitchen a few times in the season.There’s an episode coming up with both Zoe [Perry] and Reagan [Revord]. It has been really, really fun to get to pull these characters back in, and expand our world out with these characters that we already know and love," he said. Tune in to CBS on Thursdays to watch new episodes of Georgie & Mandy's First Marriage. Watch "A Sportsbook and a Breakup" on 13 to see if Meemaw succeeds in keeping this secret from Dale. Past episodes are available to stream on Paramount+ in the US.

