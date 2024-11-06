Here's something weird: Georgie does not have friends. For as long as the character has appeared in Young Sheldon, he was always so preoccupied with one thing or the other that he never had time to find actual friends. Now that his life is settling down a little bit, he comes alive to this fact in Georgie & Mandy's First Marriage Season 1, Episode 4, "Todd's Mom." CBS released some sneak peeks from the episode that finds Georgie struggling with being an adult with no friends while the McAllisters try to find their own way of having fun. The November 7 episode is fun-themed as everyone tries to decompress, per the official logline below.

"Things get awkward when Georgie and Mandy try to make new friends. Meanwhile, Jim and Audrey get competitive playing a game with Connor. Casey Wilson (“Happy Endings”) guest stars as Beth, a fellow waitress Mandy befriends at the diner who is looking for fun in the wake of her recent divorce."

Can We Get Some Fun in 'Georgie & Mandy's First Marriage' Season 1, Episode 4?

The video above begins with Georgie going to Jim for some advice. Now that Georgie's dad is no longer present, Jim has become a sort of father figure for Georgie. Georgie reveals that Mandy has highlighted that the couple needs a social life since they can't always be together. They need a break from the hectic life of raising a family with the in-laws. "When Ceecee gets a little older, she'll make friends, and you'll pretend to like their parents," Jim offers when Georgie realizes he has no friends and probably never did. "Maybe I will like 'em," Georgie's optimism strikes. Jim is not so sure about that. Meanwhile, Ruben seems to have a great social life but is unwilling to share.

Another sneak peek finds Audrey, Jim, and Connor trying to play 20 questions. Despite deciding to abstain, Jim is pulled into the game, but it doesn't go smoothly. The McAllsiter are an odd bunch who can get competitive over anything. Finally, another clip finds Mandy returning home after a night out. She finds Georgie on the couch and tries to downplay how much fun she had. However, she cracks eventually. "It was so much fun to hang out with a woman who didn't give birth to me," Mandy says. Georgie seems to have enjoyed staying home with Ceecee, but how long until Ceecee decides hanging out with a dad is lame?

Watch if fun is had when "Todd's Mom" airs on CBS tomorrow, Thursday, November 7. Catch up on Paramount+.

WATCH ON PARAMOUNT+