Georgie & Mandy's First Marriage returns on Thursday, January 30, and finds Mandy (Emily Osment) trying a side hustle. In Episode 8, "Diet Crap," of Season 1, Mandy is selling diet supplements, and she's so into it that she decides changes must be made at home. Georgie (Montana Jordan) is not on board with the new changes to the home diet, and some conflict develops. CBS released some sneak peeks from the winter premiere, previewing this arc, and others teased in the logline below. Meanwhile, Georgie runs into his high school librarian while searching for a book about how to make a relationship work, teasing trouble with his and Mandy's marriage.

"Tensions rise when Georgie intrudes on Mandy’s new sales gig. Meanwhile, Audrey’s (Rachel Bay Jones) conflicted when Jim (Will Sasso) makes it a point not to coddle Connor (Dougie Baldwin)."

Jim and Georgie Rock the Ship in 'Georgie and Mandy's First Marriage' Season 1, Episode 8.

The video above begins with an interaction between Jim and Connor. Jim is surprised that Connor can do laundry himself despite having Audrey do it his whole life. Connor explains that no one ever asked him to. "So if I ask you to clean the bathroom, do the dishes, and take out the garbage you would?" Jim asks, surprised and half-scared. Connor agrees, and Jim walks away shocked. This is probably the most prolonged interaction between Conor and Jim. He and Audrey also discuss how they treat their children differently, with Audrey being partial to Connor and Jim to Mandy.

Elsewhere, Georgie is looking for a book on relationships. "Ms. Hutchins? (Sarah Baker) You quit working at the high school?" Georgie asks his former high school librarian when he runs into her. "No. I do both. This one for the money and high school librarian for the glamour," Ms. Hutchins delivers her dry sarcasm that Sheldon (Iain Armitage) could never quite get. Georgie reveals that he's married and has a child, something that surprises Ms. Hutchins. "Oh, you knocked her up. That makes more sense," she says. Georgie could not have possibly run into the worst person to ask for relationship advice because Ms. Hutchins is famous for being single.

Tune in to CBS on Thursday, January 30, to watch "Diet Crap," written by Steven Molaro and Connor Kilpatrick, based on a story by Steve Holland and Rachel Intrieri and directed by Mark Cendrowski. You can also catch up with past episodes on Paramount+ in the US.

