The Big Bang Theory featured a handful of Christmas specials when the show aired on television. And by the time Young Sheldon came along, it seemed the holiday specials had stopped. Fortunately, Georgie & Mandy's First Marriage brought back the holiday special tradition with its Thanksgiving episode, but will season 1 have a Christmas special?

Showrunner Steve Holland told TV Line that one big holiday episode was enough and believes that including a Christmas special weeks after the Thanksgiving one is too soon. His creative strategy to entertain people is to have one episode that excites people, and episode 5 just did the job.

"You know, we figured one big holiday was enough. The trick of it, when you do these big holiday episodes, is that it’s exciting because you can bring in everybody, but it just felt like [to bring in everybody] two weeks after Thanksgiving was going to be too soon."

Georgie & Mandy's Thanksgiving special featured the return of many of the main cast of Young Sheldon, more specifically, the Cooper family, which includes Zoe Perry, Raegan Revord, Annie Potts, and Craig T. Nelson. While Iain Armitage's Sheldon wasn't included in the episode, the show featured a wholesome scene where the Cooper family visits George Sr's grave for the first time together.

'Georgie & Mandy's First Marriage' Gets a Full Season Expansion

Image via CBS

Months before Young Sheldon's final season aired, it was announced that The Big Bang Theory franchise would continue through Georgie & Mandy's First Marriage. Starring Montana Jordan and Emily Osment as they reprise their roles of Georgie Cooper and Mandy McAllister, the show takes place two months after the events of the Young Sheldon finale and focuses on the young couple as they adapt to parenthood. Also starring in this show are the McAllisters, featuring the talents of Will Sasso, Rachel Bay Jones, and Dougie Baldwin.

So far, five episodes have been released, and it currently has an average critics score of 88 percent and an average audience score of 52 percent on Rotten Tomatoes. It wasn't long before the show received a positive update. CBS gave The Big Bang Theory spin-off a full first season order, making it have a total episode count of 22. The show's 2025 mid-season return has been announced, with a scheduled broadcast date of January 30 at 8 p.m.

Georgie & Mandy's First Marriage airs on Thursdays on CBS and is available to stream on Paramount+.