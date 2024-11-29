It is that time of the year again. The festive period is rolling in with the holidays and Thanksgiving shared with and without family has been much appreciated. Georgie & Mandy's First Marriage's Thanksgiving episode, while it came early, epitomized why the celebration is keenly important. While the year might have been difficult, as it was for the Coopers, we should also try to gather round and share what we remain thankful for. Well, audiences of the Young Sheldon spin-off, while they might have enjoyed an emotional Thanksgiving, shouldn't count on having a Christmas episode in quick succession.

While it wouldn't be so bad to break out the Christmas trees and decor, festivities for Georgie & Mandy's First Marriage Season 1 will be limited to Thanksgiving. Executive producer Steve Holland, in speaking with TV Insider, offered an explanation behind the decision. “We’re not doing a Christmas episode this year,” Holland tells the outlet. “We’ve done the Thanksgiving episode, which was great, and it felt like going into Christmas… sometimes it’s hard to do those episodes and not have the whole family come in.”

Thanksgiving was quite an emotional episode, as the McAllisters hosted the Coopers for dinner. While it was initially a struggle to get the entire gang together, Mandy (Emily Osment) and Georgie (Montana Jordan) were ultimately able to bring together the Coopers who were available in Georgie's teenage sister, Missy (Reagan Revord), his mother, Mary (Zoe Perry), and his grandmother, Meemaw (Annie Potts). Even Meemaw's beau, Dale (Craig T. Nelson) made it to dinner. While it didn't exactly go to plan. It brought both families closer and offered an avenue for the Coopers to work through their grief together. The difficulty in bringing the whole family together was a major reason why the show opted out of a Christmas episode. Holland explains:

“If you’re gonna do Christmas, and it’s Cece’s [first] Christmas, how do you not have Mary and Meemaw as a part of it? And we had just had them in for Thanksgiving and it felt like it might be treading similar ground thematically. So we chose Thanksgiving because it was sort of the first big holiday without George Sr.”

Relationships Are Getting More Focus Moving Forward

The first season of Georgie & Mandy's First Marriage has performed exceedingly well since its premiere earlier in the fall. With it came the continuation of the beloved story of the Coopers, which began in the mothership series, The Big Bang Theory. Since its premiere, the show has gone on to score a full-season order at CBS. Season 1 had embarked on a hiatus since its Thanksgiving episode, but is set to return on November 30, 2024. Looking ahead to what the future holds for the show, Holland teases, “We’re gonna get into Georgie and Mandy’s relationship even more. We’re gonna start to explore [and] learn a little bit more about Audrey [Rachel Bay Jones] and Jim [Will Sasso].”

The next episode of Georgie & Mandy’s First Marriage will air on November 30, 2024, and Episode 7 will air on Thursday, December 12 on CBS. Episodes are available to stream on Paramount+.

