Georgie & Mandy's First Marriage will be coming back for another round. According to Deadline, CBS has renewed the successful Young Sheldon spinoff for a second season. The announcement shouldn't come as a surprise, considering how high viewership numbers have turned Georgie & Mandy's First Marriage into a massive hit for the network. No more information has been given regarding the future of the series beyond a second season. But if the audience continues to be loyal to the legacy that began with The Big Bang Theory, the future looks bright for the young couple.

Georgie & Mandy's First Marriage follows the titular characters portrayed by Montana Jordan and Emily Osment. Georgie was introduced as Sheldon Cooper's (Iain Armitage) older brother in Young Sheldon. Mandy was introduced as one of Georgie's love interests, with the characters quickly entering into conflict once it was revealed that Mandy was pregnant. Georgie & Mandy's First Marriage explores the relationship between the couple now that they're parents. Georgie has moved in with Mandy's family, and he's currently trying to become a better person in order to be a role model for his new family. The humor that made viewers fall in love with these characters in Young Sheldon returns in a wholesome story about love.

Georgie & Mandy's First Marriage was created by Chuck Lorre, Steven Molaro and Steve Holland. The team behind the pop culture juggernaut that was The Big Bang Theory continues to find new ways to expand this universe. The cast of this series also features Rachel Bay Jones, Will Sasso and Dougie Baldwin as Mandy's family members. With a second season on the way, the stage has been set for the young couple to take on a wide variety of challenges while figuring out what's best for their baby, Constance.

Georgie & Mandy's First Marriage was created by Chuck Lorre, Steven Molaro and Steve Holland. The team behind the pop culture juggernaut that was The Big Bang Theory continues to find new ways to expand this universe. The cast of this series also features Rachel Bay Jones, Will Sasso and Dougie Baldwin as Mandy's family members. With a second season on the way, the stage has been set for the young couple to take on a wide variety of challenges while figuring out what's best for their baby, Constance.

The Return of Familiar Faces