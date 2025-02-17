George Cooper Sr. had never been properly introduced in The Big Bang Theory and was only mentioned in the hit sitcom as the late patriarch of the Cooper family. The prequel series, Young Sheldon, then provided viewers with a background to Sheldon's formative years in East Texas along with his family. When the series premiered in 2017, fans already knew George's tragically impending fate. But little did they know, they would also grow to love the character throughout the show's seven-season run. And that's what made George's demise all the more heartbreaking. Fortunately, despite the character's death in Young Sheldon's final season, the new spin-off show — Georgie & Mandy's First Marriage — will be featuring George in a specific sequence. And we now have a behind-the-scenes photo, showing the reunion of the beloved TV family.

It was previously announced that Lance Barber would appear as George Cooper Sr. once again in an episode of Georgie & Mandy's First Marriage. Raegan Revord (who played the fan-favorite Missy Cooper) shared on her Instagram stories (via Screen Rant) a snapshot featuring she and her Young Sheldon co-stars Montana Jordan (Georgie Cooper), and Zoe Perry (Mary Cooper), in a heartwarming group hug with Barber. Sadly, Sheldon Cooper actor Iain Armitage is yet again absent from the reunion. Connie "Meemaw" Tucker (played by Annie Potts) was also not seen in the photo, though the actress has served as a guest star in the new spin-off show alongside Revord and Perry.

Iain Armitage Has Yet To Appear in ‘Georgie & Mandy’s First Marriage’

Image via Raegan Revord's Instagram story/Screen Rant

Serving as a third series in The Big Bang Theory franchise, Georgie & Mandy’s First Marriage focuses on...well, Georgie and Mandy McAllister's (played by Emily Osment) first marriage. The show has scored impressive viewership numbers and has been performing well critically, with an 88% Rotten Tomatoes critics score thus far. The CBS show, which uses the elements present in earlier sitcoms, has been featuring Young Sheldon reunions with plans to do more of them in the future. However, with George appearing in a new episode of Georgie & Mandy’s First Marriage, Sheldon remains the only Cooper to have yet to make a special appearance in the series.

Understandably, since Sheldon moved to study at CalTech at the end of Young Sheldon and spent much of his time in California throughout the course of The Big Bang Theory, his appearance in the spin-off series might not make sense unless the creators behind it find a good reason to do so. A holiday special, perhaps? Fans can only hope at this point.

New Georgie & Mandy's First Marriage episodes air on Thursdays on CBS. Past episodes are also available to stream on Paramount+ in the US. You can check out Georgie & Mandy's First Marriage's set photo above.