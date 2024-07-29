The Big Picture Georgie & Mandy's spin-off series brings a new focus to The Big Bang Theory franchise, with familiar faces making appearances.

Meemaw, played by Annie Potts, will have an important role in the series, offering support during pivotal moments for the couple.

The show picks up shortly after Sheldon leaves for college, following Georgie and Mandy as they navigate their relationship with some new faces.

Georgie (Montana Jordan) and Mandy (Emily Osment) might have begun their own life as a married couple towards the closing moments of Young Sheldon. However, the true test of their union will not begin until the Young Sheldon spin-off series, Georgie & Mandy's First Marriage, kicks off. The series is meant to tell a story that is not Sheldon-centric for the first time in the history of The Big Bang Theory franchise. As the show aims to launch later this year as part of CBS' 2024/2025 TV schedule, there is a need to have some more familiar faces to help the transition. Annie Potts, who played the role of Meemaw to the Cooper kids for the duration of Young Sheldon, will return for the series' pilot episode, and now we have a new set video to celebrate her return.

Potts has always been an interesting character within the Cooper family after her daughter, Mary (Zoe Perry) and her family, moved across the street from her home in Medford, Texas. Meemaw, in her own unique way, helped share the burden of raising her grandchildren while offering interesting character dedicated storylines throughout the duration of Young Sheldon. The new set video shared on Instagram, sees Potts all dressed up as Meemaw as she invites the entirety of the Young Sheldon fanbase to come aboard the Georgie & Mandy's First Marriage train when it arrives on October 17.

Where Does Meemaw Fit In 'Georgie & Mandy's First Marriage'?

When the first episode of Georgie & Mandy's First Marriage premieres, Meemaw is officially penned to appear in only that episode. She will be joined by Perry's Mary, and then a week later, Raegan Revord will return as Missy Cooper in the spin-off's second episode. However, moving forward, it remains unclear just how many more cameos the trio will make as the show progresses. While a return for Sheldon (Iain Armitage) might be a lot more complex given that he now schools in Pasadena, California, the rest of the Coopers live just across town from Georgie and Mandy, so, presumably, we will encounter them often. Also, in the nascent and more turbulent periods of the couple's relationship, like when Georgie and Mandy first learned that they were pregnant, Meemaw was the one who stepped up instantly.

Georgie and Mandy will light up CBS in the fall, and the story is not far removed from the events in the final moments of Young Sheldon. The series picks up only a couple of months after Sheldon departs for college, and not much has changed for the Coopers, except the death of its patriarch, of course. There will be a couple of new faces for audiences to get used to as the couple begin their extended stay with Mandy's parents, Jim and Audrey McAllister.

Georgie & Mandy’s First Marriage will premiere on October 17 on CBS. Check out the video above. Stay tuned to Collider for more updates on the show.

Young Sheldon 8 10 This television series is a prequel to a popular sitcom, focusing on the childhood of a gifted young boy in East Texas. Navigating school and family life with a unique intellect far beyond his years, it humorously explores his early endeavors to be understood by his conventional family and classmates. Release Date September 25, 2017 Creator Chuck Lorre & Steven Molaro Cast Jim Parsons Annie Potts , Iain Armitage , Wallace Shawn Main Genre Comedy Seasons 7 Network CBS Expand

WATCH ON PARAMOUNT+