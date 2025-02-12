Over the many centuries of human history, there have been battles, some of them cataloged as titanic confrontations. The upcoming episode of Georgie & Mandy's First Marriage Season 1, Episode 10, "A House Divided," will feature one such confrontation. A fiery dispute has erupted in the McAlister and Cooper families, with Audrey (Rachel Bay Jones) and Mary (Zoe Perry) at odds over what some might term a minor issue. Audrey decides to leave Mary out of a photo album, and the flames are ignited with family members taking sides. A newly released sneak peek of the upcoming episode sees the family trying to mend fences with Pasto Jeff (Matt Hobby) serving as chief negotiator.

This House Might Very Well Remain Divided

The clip begins with a scene in Pastor Jeff's office and the palpable tension in the room. Just before Mandy (Emily Osment) rushes into the peace talks, Audrey, Mary, and Georgie (Montana Jordan) are present with not much joy shared between them. Mandy's arrival sees the good preacher, Pastor Jeff, launch into his biblically based reconciliation pitch, one that Audrey scoffs at to Mary's fury, of course. The dispute has seen Mandy back her mother-in-law, and Georgie has taken the side of Audrey, introducing a split into their marriage. As peace talks fall apart between Mary and Audrey, Georgie attempts to avoid sleeping on the couch anymore and that doesn't go well either.

A House Divided will see Pastor Jeff become the latest in a string of performers from Young Sheldon who have made an appearance in Georgie & Mandy's First Marriage. Perry's Mary returns once more, after last appearing in a Thanksgiving episode alongside Missy (Raegan Revord), Meemaw (Annie Potts), and Meemaw's boyfriend, Dale Ballard (Craig T. Nelson).

Exactly how things play out remains to be seen, as a negotiated ceasefire in church seems set on a pathway to failure. Speaking on Pastor Jeff's attempts at negotiating a truce, executive producer Steve Holland previously told TVLine, saying, “I don’t know that he’s doing great, but he’s certainly trying to [mediate].” Adding, “To put [Audrey and Mary] head to head felt like a really fun episode to do — and when we were breaking that story, it also seemed like a great chance to bring Matt Hobby back. It was so much fun to have him, and so much fun to put [those characters] in front of an audience and get a little Pastor Jeff sprinkled in our lives again.”

Will Audrey and Mary find a way towards peace via the pathway of love as Pastor Jeff suggests? Tune in to CBS on Thursdays at 8 p.m. ET to watch new episodes of Georgie & Mandy's First Marriage to find out.