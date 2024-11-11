What is a marriage without family dinner functions at important holidays throughout the year? Georgie and Mandy are preparing to host their first Thanksgiving family dinner as a married couple in this week's episode of Georgie & Mandy's First Marriage, Season 1, Episode 5 of the show, titled Thanksgiving, will be the first one the Coopers are celebrating without their patriarch, George Cooper Snr. The episode's official logline teases some struggles as the reality of losing his father, for Georgie (Montana Jordan), and how his wife steps in. "Mandy struggles to get Georgie’s family to join him for his first Thanksgiving without his dad," the logline reads. Newly released sneak peeks by CBS show Mandy's attempts to bring the Coopers together for this emotional holiday.

The video begins with Georgie asking the permission of Mandy's mom, Mrs McAllister, to have Thanksgiving at his mother's house. Shocked by her quick, thoughtful and positive response to the idea, Georgie nearly makes a mess of a good situation that required Jim saving him. The next clip sees Mandy (Emily Osment) and Georgie comically struggling to come to an agreement as regards who tells Mandy's mother of their plans for Thanksgiving. However, it turns out speaking to Mandy's mother would be an easier adventure than speaking with Georgie's teenage sister, Missy (Reagan Revord), who apparently couldn't be cajoled into coming without some ink.

A Family Reunion - Minus One

This week's Thanksgiving episode will be a huge hit for fans of Young Sheldon, as several stars from the prequel show are expected to return. It will be a family dinner without George Cooper at the head of the table, but his wife Mary (Zoe Perry), his children, Georgie and Missy, alongside their Meemaw are all expected to return. Sheldon Cooper (Iain Armitage), though, is not expected to return and executive producer Steve Holland previously explained why Cece's uncle would be missing from the holiday dinner, saying,

"Sheldon is in California now, so if Sheldon is coming into the story, there has to be a bigger reason for it. If we can find a story where he is used to inform our characters, then that’s great. But we also know from Big Bang, in that [Season 11] discussion with Adult Georgie, that Sheldon didn’t come home a lot. He left and didn’t come [back] much, and Georgie was left to pick up the brunt of the family baggage.”

Thanksgiving is sure to be an emotional episode, as the Coopers who remain in Medford, Texas are likely to share a Thanksgiving meal at the grave of George Snr. With the dinner set to hold at Mary's residence, it will be interesting to see how Pastor Jeff, Mary's spiritual advisor and pastor, fits into the storyline after recently revealed BTS images.

"Thanksgiving" on CBS on Thursday, November 14. Catch up with past episodes of Georgie & Mandy's First Marriage on Paramount+.

