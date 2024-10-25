We're just two episodes into the new Georgie & Mandy's First Marriage series and already the responsibilities are beginning to pile up for 19-year-old dad, Georgie Cooper (Montana Jordan). The series premiere saw characters from Young Sheldon such as Mary and Meemaw visit the new family and Episode 2 continued that trend with his sister, Missy (Reagan Revord) coming into the story. Getting married to Mandy (Emily Osment) and moving in with her parents as they seek to raise their young family was something Georgie prepared for. The sudden death of his father, George Sr. (Lance Barber), was not one he anticipated and with him gone, the pressure on young Georgie is beginning to tell.

Episode 2 begins with Georgie visiting his dad's grave to offer reassurance that he has everything under control. However, a heated argument with Mandy sends him driving to the hospital where anxiety was the diagnosis, not a heart attack as Georgie first feared. Speaking with TV Line, series co-creator Steve Holland digs deeper into what plagues Georgie in the latest episode of the show. George Snr. always tried, with varying degrees of success, to connect with his children.

Holland confirms that Georgie visiting his father's grave is the closest the young man will ever come to therapy, saying:

"I think you actually hit it right on the head. When we were talking about this episode, and all of the things that have been piled on top of this young kid — with a wife and a family and in-laws… and a job… and his mom and his sister… and the loss of his dad — we were talking about those things as a Texas guy in the ’80s and ’90s, right? He wasn’t going to admit that he was struggling, he wasn’t going to admit that he needed help, and he wasn’t going to go seek therapy, so getting to go and talk to his dad, and getting to admit that he was struggling in a way that he couldn’t really admit to anyone else, felt like the therapy that he needed, and that that was enough to sort of get him moving forward."

Missy's Rebellion Is Only Just Beginning

The death of George Senior was always going to throw the spanner in the works for the Coopers. While Sheldon reacted in a way no one quite expected, his mother, Mary, will throw herself deeper into the confines of her faith and Missy will be left alone to process her emotions. As previously highlighted, Georgie will have to step in to curtail his sister's rebellion going forward in Georgie & Mandy's First Marriage. Holland confirms that Missy's actions in Thursday's episode is just the beginning of her rebellious arc:

"Yeah, absolutely. This is the beginning of the pivot from the Young Sheldon Mary towards the Big Bang Mary, you know? I think you’re starting to see that shift. When we’re finding these stories, it’s really about using these [Young Sheldon] characters to inform Georgie and Mandy [storylines]…. We know from Big Bang that Missy ends up OK, so I think we can have some fun with her. Her slide into rebellion as a teenager who just lost her father feels very real, and a thing that her older brother has to deal with now as the father figure of the family."

New episodes of Georgie & Mandy's First Marriage air on Thursdays on CBS. Watch the first two episodes on Paramount+.

