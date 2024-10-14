The era of Young Sheldon has come to an end on screen and in its place emerges the spin-off show, Georgie & Mandy's First Marriage. When the new show finally premieres, Georgie (Montana Jordan) and Mandy (Emily Osment) will have moved in with Mandy's parents as they seek to raise their young family. Anticipation is high for the show, which debuts October 17 on CBS, and co-creator and executive producer Steve Holland shared some teases of what comes next in the expansion of The Big Bang Theory universe.

“It’s not specific, I would say in my mind, it takes place a month or two after the end of Young Sheldon,” Holland reveals to TV Insider regarding how much time has passed for Georgie after the death of his father, George Sr. (Lance Barber). Audiences will remember that George Sr. had passed in an emotional series finale to wrap up Young Sheldon. “Obviously, [Georgie] losing his father is still a big piece of this character, but we didn’t want the show to sort of pickup in the heaviness of that immediate grief,” Holland elaborates, adding, “So a little bit of time has happened, but it’s still obviously a thing that’s weighing on them and that he’s dealing with.”

What Drives the Thanksgiving Episode?

Image Via Warner Bros. Entertainment

In so many ways, Georgie & Mandy's First Marriage will be a continuation of the story fans bid farewell to earlier this spring. To help continue that feeling of familiarity, the upcoming show's biggest episode, a Thanksgiving gathering, will include faces familiar to audiences of Young Sheldon. “Zoe Perry and Annie Potts and Craig T. Nelson and Reagan Revord all appear in that episode,” Holland shares. Recent posts on social media have tipped fans off regarding this significant occasion. Montana shared an image that captures himself, all the aforementioned cast members, and Osment, Rachel Bay Jones, Will Sasso, and Dougie Baldwin on Instagram. Holland explains what drives this particular episode of Georgie & Mandy's First Marriage, saying:

“This is the first Thanksgiving for Georgie after his dad died. And I think his drive is to keep the family together because I think a lot of times in a situation where a matriarch or patriarch passes away, the family can sort of splinter off. Georgie wanting to step into that role and Mandy wanting to step into that role [to] give Georgie that Thanksgiving that he needs with his family is the driving force behind the episode.”

While Georgie handles his young family and deals with a mother-in-law who despises him in Bay Jones' Audrey McAllister. One of his most difficult tasks will emerge in the shape of his sister, Missy (Reagan Revord) who begins acting out in the aftermath of their father's passing. "She’s gone through the loss of her dad, and she’s acting out. She’s [becoming] rebellious. (Georgie) He’s trying to balance being a husband and a father and also being a caretaker to his sister, who’s having some struggles,” Holland said previously regarding the character.

Catch the series premiere of Georgie & Mandy's First Marriage on CBS on Thursday, October 17.

Georgie & Mandy's First Marriage The show begins with Georgie and Mandy, who met during Young Sheldon's fifth season and later had a daughter named Constance. Despite their unconventional relationship and age difference, they settled down and now face new challenges together. The series will explore their home life, interactions with family members, and the struggles and triumphs of young marriage​. Release Date October 17, 2024 Cast Montana Jordan , Emily Osment , Will Sasso , Rachel Bay Jones , Dougie Baldwin , Jessie Prez , Zoe Perry , Annie Potts Main Genre Comedy Seasons 1 Creator(s) Chuck Lorre , Steven Molaro , Steve Holland Franchise(s) The Big Bang Theory Character(s) Georgie Cooper , Mandy McAllister , Jim McAllister , Audrey McAllister , Conner , Ruben , Mary Cooper , Connie Tucker Expand

