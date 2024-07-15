The Big Picture Georgie & Mandy's First Marriage premieres this fall on CBS, picking up just two months after Young Sheldon's finale.

Montana Jordan and Emily Osment reprise their roles in the spin-off, showcasing Georgie becoming the man of the household.

The show will focus on the challenges of adulthood, parenting, and marriage as the young couple raise their family in Texas.

It won't be long until the series premiere of Georgie & Mandy’s First Marriage drops on CBS this year, and we now have details on when this Young Sheldon spin-off takes place. The show is set to star Montana Jordan and Emily Osment, who will be reprising their roles of Georgie Cooper and his wife, Mandy McAllister, and it seems this upcoming series won't have a huge timeline gap compared to its predecessor and The Big Bang Theory.

In an interview with Entertainment Tonight during the 2024 Kids Choice Awards, Jordan revealed that the events of George & Mandy will take place two months after Young Sheldon's finale. This means this young couple is still mourning the loss of George Cooper Sr. (portrayed by Lance Barber). According to the actor, fans will get to see this young teenager transform to become the man of the house. He said:

"You're going to find them two months after Young Sheldon ended. They're still mourning the loss of, you know, George [Sr.] dying and all that and so you're going to get to see Georgie become the man of the household."

Young Sheldon ended on a sad note when the series ended in May 2024. The two-part finale featured the funeral of George Cooper Sr and how the rest of the family coped with the loss of a loved one. While most of the family members expressed their grief in either sadness, anger, or religion, Georgie was seen picking up the pieces as his family became emotionally unavailable.

What Do We Know about ‘Georgie & Mandy’s First Marriage’?

Georgie & Mandy's First Marriage was first announced in January 2024, and it will be shot in a different format compared to Young Sheldon. The show will continue the young couple's story of raising a daughter at such a young age as the series' early synopsis reads "Georgie and Mandy as they raise their young family in Texas while navigating the challenges of adulthood, parenting and marriage."

Alongside Jordan and Osment, Will Sasso and Rachel Bay Jones will be reprising their roles as Mandy's parents, Jim and Audrey McAllister. Meanwhile, it was reported that Jerry O'Connell may reprise his role as the older Georgie Cooper from The Big Bang Theory, along with some more friendly faces. Unfortunately, Raegan Revord, who played Missy in Young Sheldon, has confirmed that she has not been invited to return to the upcoming spin-off.

Georgie & Mandy's First Marriage will premiere on CBS on October 17, 2024. Stay tuned to Collider for more updates on the show. In the meantime, you can stream Seasons 1-6 of Young Sheldon on Netflix and Season 7 is available for purchase on Prime Video.

