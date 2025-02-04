Georgie & Mandy's First Marriage has been trying to remedy its abandonment of Connor McAllister (Dougie Baldwin) by using him more. But in Episode 9, "A Tire Convection and the Moral High Ground," Georgie (Montana Jordan) is not exactly confident babysitting is what they should use him for. As Georgie embeds himself deeper in the tire world, he leaves home for the first time in forever and is concerned for Ceecee when Connor is left babysitting her. CBS released a sneak peek of the February 6 episode, which shows Ceecee having fun with her uncle, contrary to what others might think. The logline below teases some more troubles for Georgie and Mandy (Emily Osment) as the latter begins questioning their union's strength.

"Georgie discovers that Jim’s annual tire convention trip isn’t what he says it is. Meanwhile, Mandy has doubts about the strength of her and Georgie’s marriage."

A Possibly Fake Tire Convention and an Inexperienced Babysitter

The video above reveals that in Georgie and Mandy's absence, Connor is tasked with watching Ceecee. Georgie and Jim (Will Sasso) are away at a tire convention, which, by the looks of it, might not be true. It wouldn't be surprising if Jim had been lying for years, saying he was going to a tire convention to escape the chaos of his household. Georgie calls home to ensure everything is going well. "Keep in mind that's the only kid I got," he says. Despite being inexperienced at babysitting, Connor actually manages to keep Ceecee entertained by doing silly stuff that kids like.

Episode 8, "Diet Crap," found Mandy struggling with the feeling of being left behind in life. Comparing herself to Georgie, she played checkers while he played chess. Their marriage has always had some problems to overcome, but at what point does it become too much? “It’s a bumpy ride, but the bumps are comedy if handled correctly. There are dramatic moments as well because they will face inevitable obstacles to staying together,” executive producer Chuck Lorre previously told TV Insider. What if those obstacles are just too big?

"A Tire Convention and a Moral High Ground" was written by Steve Holland & Jim Reynolds based on a story by Steven Molaro and Nadiya Chettiar. Mark Cendrowski directed it. Tune in to CBS on Thursdays to watch new episodes of Georgie & Mandy's First Marriage and see if this marriage survives. You can also stream past episodes on Paramount+ in the US.